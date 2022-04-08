We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
How to open a specific profile?
@mfarmilo, I know this thread is quite old. But it seems like the answer that helped you is gone. Any chance you can share what helped you. Trying to achieve the same thing on macoS.
Using
--profile-directory=<profile>should still work. The
profileis the last part of the profile path, in quotes. You can find this path in Help > About.
So for
User Data\Profile 1
The command line (target) should read:
vivaldi.exe --profile-directory="Profile 1"
See:
https://peter.sh/experiments/chromium-command-line-switches/#profile-directory
@Pathduck , thanks for the welcome.
I tried
--profile-directoryalready with varying success. Shimmed in here as I thought that there might some other way.
My problem with
--profile-directoryis the following. I am running two Vivaldi "windows" in parallel. One is opened with my default profile, the other with my "dev" profile. So far so good.
What I want to achieve in the end, is to open/active each window by keyboard shortcut. Here things become tricky.
If both Vivaldi instances are running, executing the
--profile-directorycommand line does not bring the window to foreground. By foreground I mean, either bring it to foreground on the current space, or activate the space containing the window and bring it to foreground there.
Next problem is that using the command line starting with profile A, will never start profile B via command line.
All of this is more likely macOS specific, than a problem with Vivaldi/Chromium flags and profiles.
@dweinand said in How to open a specific profile?:
All of this is more likely macOS specific
Most likely, I'm out of my depth here. Maybe someone with an actual Macbox will come along...
OakdaleFTL
First, you'll find the profile directories in
~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/(or
Vivaldi\ Snapshot/). But they can be misleading!
The profile you created when you first ran Vivaldi is referred to -appropriately enough- as
Defaulton the command line. Subsequent profiles are numbered,
Profile\ 1,
Profile\ 2, etc.
(But their folder names aren't the same!
In the Vivaldi Snapshot folder (in Application Support) the BloominRose profile is in the "Profile 1" folder; the RunninTest is in the folder named "Profile 2"... Confusing? You bet!)
Sans understanding, I've confirmed the following:
The Profile Manager does in a roundabout way display how the profiles should be referred to:
Reading from the bottom up (and right-to-left!) BloominRose is the Default profile, Person 2 is Profile 1, and RunninTest is Profile 2.
If a profile is in use already (i.e., "running"...) the command line invocation will open a new window using the specified profile. (The Start Page, usually.)
If the profile is not in use, Vivaldi will open its window(s), complete with its history.
Where the window(s) open is determined by the option set via the Dock...
The short list of warnings the system reports isn't daunting!
I recommend using the escape character "\" to avoid quote marks in command lines, as a matter of style... (That's what the system does, when you drag-and-drop a file into a terminal command line.)
Note: Closing the last open window of a profile's session accomplishes an Exit from that profile just as if you'd selected it from the Profile Manager and exited manually.
An additional oddity: If you don't have the Profile Manager selected to appear at startup, any and all profiles you had running (i.e., with open windows) will resume when you next launch Vivaldi...assuming you had Startup with Last Session selected in Vivaldi's prefs... Which behavior is, of course, over-ridden by the terminal launch you'd prefer!
Hope this helped.
I use these in an Automator application with the actions "Run Shell Script"
open -n -a "Vivaldi" --args --profile-directory=Default
or
open -n -a "Vivaldi" --args --profile-directory=Profile\ 1
This is what it looks like. Mostly putting this here so I can find it one day