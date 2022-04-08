First, you'll find the profile directories in ~/Library/Application\ Support/Vivaldi/ (or Vivaldi\ Snapshot/ ). But they can be misleading!

The profile you created when you first ran Vivaldi is referred to -appropriately enough- as Default on the command line. Subsequent profiles are numbered, Profile\ 1 , Profile\ 2 , etc.

(But their folder names aren't the same!

In the Vivaldi Snapshot folder (in Application Support) the BloominRose profile is in the "Profile 1" folder; the RunninTest is in the folder named "Profile 2"... Confusing? You bet!)

Sans understanding, I've confirmed the following:



The Profile Manager does in a roundabout way display how the profiles should be referred to:

Reading from the bottom up (and right-to-left!) BloominRose is the Default profile, Person 2 is Profile 1, and RunninTest is Profile 2.

If a profile is in use already (i.e., "running"...) the command line invocation will open a new window using the specified profile. (The Start Page, usually.)

If the profile is not in use, Vivaldi will open its window(s), complete with its history.

Where the window(s) open is determined by the option set via the Dock...

The short list of warnings the system reports isn't daunting!

I recommend using the escape character "\" to avoid quote marks in command lines, as a matter of style... (That's what the system does, when you drag-and-drop a file into a terminal command line.)

Note: Closing the last open window of a profile's session accomplishes an Exit from that profile just as if you'd selected it from the Profile Manager and exited manually.

An additional oddity: If you don't have the Profile Manager selected to appear at startup, any and all profiles you had running (i.e., with open windows) will resume when you next launch Vivaldi...assuming you had Startup with Last Session selected in Vivaldi's prefs... Which behavior is, of course, over-ridden by the terminal launch you'd prefer!

Hope this helped.