I have a few clients who complained that my invitations are always the wrong time in their calendars. Currently the meetings start 2 hours later in their calender.

I dug into this, studied various ICS files and I think I found the reason:

They seem to have a broken iCal implementation.

Vivaldi uses TZID, VTIMEZONE and DAYLIGHT features and then sends the invitation times in local time. Not all systems seem to support that. They seem to ignore those features and assume the invitation times are Zulu times. So they add the current offset of +2 hours to our local time.

I checked a couple of ICS files from other systems and many of them (including google) do not seem to use these features. They do not provide time zone info in the ICS, simply send the invitation times in Zulu and leave it up to the receiving calendar to do the time adjustment. This seems to cause less compatibility issues and the files are smaller too.

Is there any way how I can switch vivaldi to sending Zulu times?

Regards, Mike

+++++

Extract from a vivaldi generated ICS:

BEGIN:VTIMEZONE

TZID:Europe/Berlin

BEGIN:DAYLIGHT

DTSTART:20220327T030000

TZOFFSETFROM:+0100

TZOFFSETTO:+0200

TZNAME:CEST

END:DAYLIGHT

END:VTIMEZONE

BEGIN:VEVENT

DTEND;TZID=Europe/Berlin:20220414T110000

DTSTART;TZID=Europe/Berlin:20220414T100000

+++++

Extract from a corresponding google calendar genrated ICS:

BEGIN:VEVENT

DTSTART:20220414T080000Z

DTEND:20220414T09000Z