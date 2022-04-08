We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Vivaldi does not open
-
Vivaldi installed. I see the Vivaldi icon. But app won't open.
View times re-installed and tried, but again, it will not open.
I have configured windows firewall for permission for Vivaldi, but still no result.
I have Windows 10 with Windows Defender. What is wrong?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@rta Have you updated to 5.2.2623.26, that had got some fixes today.
-
mib2berlin
@rta
Hi, there was a bug fix release of 5.2, make sure you are on the latest.
They fixed a few crash on startup Vivaldi issues.
https://vivaldi.com/blog/desktop/minor-update-5-2/
Cheers, mib
Hrm, @DoctorG beat me again.
-
I have updated to latest version 5.2.2623.26, but it does not works on my PC.
-
mib2berlin
@rta
Hi, make sure no leftover process is running in the Windows task manager.
Close it or restart Windows.
If it still not work your profile is maybe corrupted, please follow: https://help.vivaldi.com/article/full-reset-of-vivaldi/
If you use sync it is easy to get Vivaldi in a working state or you can copy most important files from the backup of your profile.
Cheers, mib
-
Following your instructions I have to open "vivaldi://about" .
As I cannot open the browser on my desktop, I cannot approach this page. It won't open in Chrome.
On my phone all works well.
I have tried to install an older version of Vivaldi on my desktop, but this did not opened also. So I think maybe it is Windows Defender who is blocking this.
-
mib2berlin
@rta
Ah OK, open the file explorer and paste:
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local
in the address field.
There is a Vivaldi folder with User Data, there is the profile folder "Default" move this to a save place or rename it.
Vivaldi create a new profile if it start.
I use Windows 11 with Defender, it does not block Vivaldi.
Cheers, mib
-
DoctorG Ambassador
️On own risk ️
Sometimes it helps to remove some files from profile
- Backup ....\Default\ files
Preferences&
Secure Preferences, delete and restart
Unfortunately this will result in loss of settings
- Backup content of ....\Default\Sessions\ folder , delete files and restart
Unfortunately this will result in loss of previous saved sessions and opened tabs
- Backup ....\Default\ files
-
%USERPROFILE%\AppData\Local
I deleted the folder "default" and Vivaldi opens again. So thank you for your information
-
mib2berlin
@rta
Short and painless but working, fine.
Cheers, mib
-
floweringmind
I had this happen and had to completely remove Vivaldi and reinstall.
-
I too have this problem!
It turns out, the session_xxx-file is the culprit. Deleting Session_bliblablo and Tabs_bliblablo solves the problem of not starting up Vivaldi.
However, my session is gone, too.
And the saved session (via File - Save all tabs) crashes Vivaldi immediately upon loading.
I have the latest Bugfix 2623.26 installed.
Is there any way to restore my old session?
EDIT: wrong version number corrected
-
I had the same issue after upgrading from Vivaldi.5.1.2567.66.x64 to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64 and I did some testing by switching between Vivaldi.5.1.2567.73.x64 and Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64, while creating multiple session with tabs I guessed could be releated to the crash problem.
Finally I was able to figure out, that the issue seems to be related to my YouTube-tabs.
I used my old session under v5.1 and split it in a new sessions without the YouTube-tabs and with only the YouTube-tabs. It crashes as soon as I try to load the session with the YouTube-tabs under v5.2.
Then I created a link list with all my old YouTube-tabs from the crashing session and opened them manually in v5.2. I had no problems on restart of Vivaldi v5.2 with the manuelly added YouTube-tabs, so it's only a problem after loading straight after upgrading from v5.1 to v5.2.
-
@mikesierra said in Vivaldi does not open:
I had the same issue after upgrading from Vivaldi.5.1.2567.66.x64 to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64 and I did some testing by switching between Vivaldi.5.1.2567.73.x64 and Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64, while creating multiple session with tabs I guessed could be releated to the crash problem.
Finally I was able to figure out, that the issue seems to be related to my YouTube-tabs.
I used my old session under v5.1 and split it in a new sessions without the YouTube-tabs and with only the YouTube-tabs. It crashes as soon as I try to load the session with the YouTube-tabs under v5.2.
Then I created a link list with all my old YouTube-tabs from the crashing session and opened them manually in v5.2. I had no problems on restart of Vivaldi v5.2 with the manuelly added YouTube-tabs, so it's only a problem after loading straight after upgrading from v5.1 to v5.2.
Same here. Had to downgrade to 5.1. After diggin in "Default" folder, i found that v5.2 didn't like my session file, but having hundreds of tabs it was very difficult to discover the culprit. All my PCs and laptops have at least one YT tab. Props to you. Will stick to 5.1 til fixed.
-
Can someone who experiences the issue please create a bug report and attach any relevant crash dumps?
-
Agree on what was reported: the culprit is in the session.
Anyone trying to temporarily fix it can just delete the session / tabs files in the "%localappadata%\Vivaldi\User Data\Default\Sessions" folder and vivaldi will open again. No need to delete the whole default folder. At least you will keep every other setting besides the session.
Maybe you could even delete only one of the two but I didn't bother trying to be honest.
EDIT: ok, i also found that even if you open Vivaldi, it will still crash and close if you try to open the session. This bug is annoying.
EDIT2: props to @Lucius reporting this first... I jumped over his post early on.
-
@mtaki14 said in Vivaldi does not open:
Can someone who experiences the issue please create a bug report and attach any relevant crash dumps?
Created a bug report (VB-88244).
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@MikeSierra Stay tuned! A fix is tested intrenally at this time.
-
Seems to be fixed with new update (v5.2.2623.33).
-
AetasSerenus
This bug seems to have resurfaced. Vivaldi wouldn't load for me today, had to remove the session as instructed in this thread and restore an old session. restoring that took forever, it seems like lazy loading is busted, which explains why my old session wouldn't load, it tries to completely load all tabs which doesn't work if you have a lot of them. i'm reverting to an old version until this is fixed.