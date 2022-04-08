I had the same issue after upgrading from Vivaldi.5.1.2567.66.x64 to Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64 and I did some testing by switching between Vivaldi.5.1.2567.73.x64 and Vivaldi.5.2.2623.26.x64, while creating multiple session with tabs I guessed could be releated to the crash problem.

Finally I was able to figure out, that the issue seems to be related to my YouTube-tabs.

I used my old session under v5.1 and split it in a new sessions without the YouTube-tabs and with only the YouTube-tabs. It crashes as soon as I try to load the session with the YouTube-tabs under v5.2.

Then I created a link list with all my old YouTube-tabs from the crashing session and opened them manually in v5.2. I had no problems on restart of Vivaldi v5.2 with the manuelly added YouTube-tabs, so it's only a problem after loading straight after upgrading from v5.1 to v5.2.