Bad Request - Request Too Long
I've been having this issue regularly (every few months) with admin.microsoft.com
Error 400: Bad Request - Request Too Long"
While clearing the cookies for admin.microsoft.com works as a workaround, surely there should be way to fix this?
Or could this be a problem with the site itself?
I've never had this issue with microsoft.com sites while using Chrome, IE, or Edge (granted, Vivaldi is the main browser).
I'm having the same problem with the Post Office - Informed Delivery (informeddelivery.usps.com) getting "Error 400: Bad Request - Request Too Long", although I get the error whenever I try to login. I've been going to this site for several years with no problem, but all of a sudden I can no longer login with Vivaldi.
I don't have this issue with Chrome or Safari.
I'm using an iMac (Retina 5K, 27-inch) running Monterey 12.5
Try clearing cache for all time
Thank you for this info. I was able to fix this issue by clicking on the "View Site info" button on the address bar, then clicking "Cookies and site data" then "Manage cookies and site data" and deleted the cookies for the site.