I've been having this issue regularly (every few months) with admin.microsoft.com

Error 400: Bad Request - Request Too Long"

While clearing the cookies for admin.microsoft.com works as a workaround, surely there should be way to fix this?

Or could this be a problem with the site itself?

I've never had this issue with microsoft.com sites while using Chrome, IE, or Edge (granted, Vivaldi is the main browser).