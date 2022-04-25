Vivaldi 5.2 Import experiences - OperaMail 1.0
-
Some findings importing Mail from OperaMail 1.0 with Vivaldi 5.2 stable (build 5.2.2623.24)
VB-88069 "Opera Mail Import issues: make offline state obvious, no Inbox folder under All Accounts, no labels imported"
Steps to reproduce:
(Very similar to VB-88066 but this time importing from Opera Mail 1.0 build 1040 instead of from thunderbird
- set up your vivaldi.net mail account in Opera Mail 1.0.
- Make sure Opera Mail 1.0 uses TLS and the correct ports 993 & 465, have it fetch all your received and sent email (not the default ...)
- have some emails marked unread, label some with the standard Opera Mail Labels (important, todo, ...)
- In Vivaldi, go to File - import from applications or files -> select to import from Opera Mail and point it to the correct accounts.ini file
Expected behaviour:
as much info from Opera Mail to be imported as possible:
- Messages (seems ok)
- Account information (not complete)
- make it simple to get going using the mail account (same as VB-88066)
- Mail metadata like unread states, labels, ...
Actual behaviour:
The emails and account server settings were imported ok as far as I can tell. I observe the following issues:
-
in "All accounts", only the "Sent" folder is shown. The Inbox folder is not shown under All Accounts - [email protected] (edited mail address to avoid spam) The Received emails are indeed imported, as I see when clicking on the Received view in All Messages (Importing from Thunderbird the Inbox folder was missing but sent was there - see VB-88066)
-
Sender Name is not imported from Opera Mail (I didn't test the signature)
-
Message Unread state is imported, however labels are not.
-
the account is offline by default which is not obvious and can lead to error messages (same issue as VB-88066, I deem this important).
Note that after syncing via the IMAP server, one email I had labeled "todo" created the corresponding label in Vivaldi Mail. But emails that I had labeled with "call back" or "important" were not. (not an import issue..)
EDIT: the bug reported below (collapsed) is likely due to errors in my old OperaMail account than due to a problem with the Vivaldi import.
==========
VB-88071 Opera Mail import: read mails imported as Unread
( @gmg I mentioned this one in a conversation we had in another thread)
Steps to reproduce:
I have an IMAP account containing about 20000 messages, less than 10 are marked unread. I have this account set up both in Opera 12.18 and Vivaldi snapshot 5.3.2636.3 - these two clients are in sync.
I import the emails from Opera 12.18 using Vivaldi 5.2.2623.24 (I have several accounts set up in Opera, I just selected this one account with many messages)
Expected behaviour:
All mails should keep the correct unread state
Actual behaviour:
Initially emails were getting imported just fine, towards the end of the import (at least 50% already imported) many emails imported started appearing in Unread. At the end of the import process, more than 2800 emails of this account are incorrectly marked unread in Received (and the account's inbox) out of 14500 total received mails, plus a few (ca 50) in sent, trash, drafts and spam.
Apart from the above statement that falsely marked unread emails were imported towards the end of the import process, I cannot recognize a clear pattern. It seems to me that incorrectly marked unread emails are more often a bit bunched together - many mails of the same thread or received around the same couple of days and then no incorrectly marked unread mails for a stretch. I use very few labels overall, so I don't see a connection there.
Regardless of unread state, I notice mails that were imported into trash, draft and spam folders do not show in Opera 12.18 nor in my IMAP synced other build. They seem to be improperly removed relics that Vivaldi found somewhere in the Opera 12.18 database during the import process.
-
burnout426
@wildente If you haven't already, for the IMAP account in Opera 12.18, set "make all messages available offline", uncheck "do not download attachments", and uncheck "low-bandwidth" mode on the "incoming tab" in the account's properties so that all messages are downloaded in full so that there's an mbs file in the mail/store/accountN folder for every message. Then try the import again to see if there's any difference in the behavior (like for example, all messages for the account in M3 are marked as unread).
I haven't really tested importing, but I would assume that M3 just imports the IMAP account's settings from M2 where M3 just creates the IMAP account from that and fetches all IMAP messages fresh from the server, which I assume would work fine as far as read states go. However, your post makes me think that M3 tries to copy the IMAP cache (the mbs files) from M2 over to M3 so that already-fetched messages don't have to be re-fetched in M3. If that's the case, I can imagine the importer skipping messages that are not downloaded in full and fetching them from the server instead where ones fetched from the server have the correct read state but ones copied over from the IMAP cache are incorrectly treated as new messages. Just a huge guess with testing.
-
@burnout426 nope, the problem is apparently with my age old Opera 12.18 profile (and I assume we all have very old Opera M2 profiles...). With a completely fresh standalone installation of Opera 12.18, downloading the 5GB messages fresh from my IMAP server and importing into a fresh standalone Vivaldi 5.2 stable, no false unread messages appear.
So I tried again with my standard Opera 12.18 mail DB which I am just using since forever, and the issue with wrong Unread states appears. So my hypothesis is that over the years my mail profile in Opera 12.18 has some borkedness to it, maybe because of a crash here or there, or updating my OS from XP over Vista over Win7 over Win10 to now Win 11 and copying over the mail folder each time... who knows. I suggest to close the bug report but to work on making import as tolerant to borked Opera profiles as possible.
-
@WildEnte Thank you for your reports on importing from M2, I think they will help me a lot I've also wondered why a huge number of imported mails are marked as unread. I think I will try what you did (mentioned in another thread) and export all the mails in M2 to mbs, then set up a new profile with fresh e-mail accounts, import those mails back into M2, and then finally import into M3. Maybe it will help.
-
I tried this again today and the behavior was entirely different. The import only took the few emails I had marked unread or had assigned a label to in Opera Mail. No other email was imported. I tried again, this time having all emails as read and no labels - this imported two additional emails but nothing else.
As far as I can tell, import from Opera Mail 1.0 is entirely broken. However I wonder if it's required at all anymore at this point...
-
Well I think it is always advisable that all importers are always in running order regardless of their age.
It is a question of brand image.
Regards.