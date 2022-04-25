==========

VB-88071 Opera Mail import: read mails imported as Unread

( @gmg I mentioned this one in a conversation we had in another thread)

Steps to reproduce:

I have an IMAP account containing about 20000 messages, less than 10 are marked unread. I have this account set up both in Opera 12.18 and Vivaldi snapshot 5.3.2636.3 - these two clients are in sync.

I import the emails from Opera 12.18 using Vivaldi 5.2.2623.24 (I have several accounts set up in Opera, I just selected this one account with many messages)

Expected behaviour:

All mails should keep the correct unread state

Actual behaviour:

Initially emails were getting imported just fine, towards the end of the import (at least 50% already imported) many emails imported started appearing in Unread. At the end of the import process, more than 2800 emails of this account are incorrectly marked unread in Received (and the account's inbox) out of 14500 total received mails, plus a few (ca 50) in sent, trash, drafts and spam.

Apart from the above statement that falsely marked unread emails were imported towards the end of the import process, I cannot recognize a clear pattern. It seems to me that incorrectly marked unread emails are more often a bit bunched together - many mails of the same thread or received around the same couple of days and then no incorrectly marked unread mails for a stretch. I use very few labels overall, so I don't see a connection there.

Regardless of unread state, I notice mails that were imported into trash, draft and spam folders do not show in Opera 12.18 nor in my IMAP synced other build. They seem to be improperly removed relics that Vivaldi found somewhere in the Opera 12.18 database during the import process.