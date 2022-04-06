Problem downloading files on whatsapp web
-
I searched and found no related post.
I use whatsapp web with a bussines account on a fixed tab on vivaldi. If I have to download files from wathsapp, I have to download one file, then reload the webpage to download a second file. If I don't do that, I see a message "file downloaded" as if the file was really downloaded but no, the file was not downloaded.
This happened with different vivaldi versions, with different whatsapp web versions and in windows 10.
Have been this reported before? Is there any way to fix this?
-
@aciago You use WhatsAppWeb as web panel? Then download issue is already known.
-
@DoctorG any solutions being discussed, or is it "in the bucket list"? I have the challenges on MacOS, thus both windows and macos suffer.