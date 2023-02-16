I had completely forgotten that V still cannot do PiP for NF. As stunned as i remain re that, i'm almost as stunned to discover now that apparently nobody has formally requested it before [at least, based on my search of this section for "Netflix" & seeing no post therein for PiP].

A few weeks ago Firefox Nightly gained the ability to display subtitles in its years-old NF PiP, yet V still hasn't even basic NF PiP.

So, my formal request pls:

Picture-in-Picture functionality for Netflix.

PS: I would be happy to be contradicted on this apparent non-NF-PiP. Just before deciding to create this request i retested NF in V, & saw no PiP, so began streaming the latest Ep of Outlander instead in FF Nightly PiP. Then, after writing this but not yet posting, i checked again... & to my amazement briefly saw the PiP icon at the top-centre of my Vivaldi Snappie 5.2.2623.4 NF Outlander page... but it vanished as soon as i moved the pointer to try to click it, & since then has never returned. I find this very confusing ... do others manage to get NF PiP?