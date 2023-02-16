Solved Netflix Picture-in-Picture [NF PiP].
I had completely forgotten that V still cannot do PiP for NF. As stunned as i remain re that, i'm almost as stunned to discover now that apparently nobody has formally requested it before [at least, based on my search of this section for "Netflix" & seeing no post therein for PiP].
A few weeks ago Firefox Nightly gained the ability to display subtitles in its years-old NF PiP, yet V still hasn't even basic NF PiP.
So, my formal request pls:
Picture-in-Picture functionality for Netflix.
PS: I would be happy to be contradicted on this apparent non-NF-PiP. Just before deciding to create this request i retested NF in V, & saw no PiP, so began streaming the latest Ep of Outlander instead in FF Nightly PiP. Then, after writing this but not yet posting, i checked again... & to my amazement briefly saw the PiP icon at the top-centre of my Vivaldi Snappie 5.2.2623.4 NF Outlander page... but it vanished as soon as i moved the pointer to try to click it, & since then has never returned. I find this very confusing ... do others manage to get NF PiP?
@guigirl In the meantime, add this as a bookmarklet:
javascript:document.querySelector(%22video%22).requestPictureInPicture()
Or as a custom command, and you can work around this.
@lonm You are so clever -- thank you!
@guigirl said in Netflix Picture-in-Picture [NF PiP].:
I had completely forgotten that V still cannot do PiP for NF.
This might be a linux-only problem, because I'm able to do PiP for netflix just fine on my side; I'm using macOS.
@altcode Oh wow, really interesting, ta. As i mentioned, there was that one brief moment t'other day when i definitely did see the PiP icon, but it vanished before i could use it. Seems it's super shy in Nix...
Hey, who marked my request as solved? It is plainly & unambiguously Not Solved, for goodness sake. Yes there is a workaround, but by definition a workaround is not a solution ... check the comparative spelling.
This request will only be Solved when V natively provides this, in all platforms, & without it only appearing sometimes.
@LonM said in Netflix Picture-in-Picture [NF PiP].:
javascript:document.querySelector(%22video%22).requestPictureInPicture()
Hello again. This magic trick continues to work for me in V Snappie Linux Netflix, ta. Afaik though it never worked for Vimeo, at least, even if it once did, it does not now. Might there be a comparable bit of code-magic that would work for both sites, pls?
@guigirl For some reason, vimeo have place on their videos the
disablePictureInPictureattribute. Why they have done this on their own video hosting site I have no idea. This should work:
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();
@LonM Brilliant, thank you [yet again]... works beautifully.
diegruenewolke
@LonM
Please, could you explain how to use such a bookmarklet? This is all new to me.
BhikkhuPesala
@diegruenewolke As far as I know, all you do is add a bookmark and paste the javascript code as the URL of the bookmark.
diegruenewolke
-
BhikkhuPesala
@diegruenewolke Click it on the website that needs it to show PiP videos.
- Copy the text
- Add it as a bookmark, pasting the text into the URL
- Make sure the "URL" for the bookmark begins with
javascript:
- Put it on the bookmarks bar
- When you need to use it, press the bookmark