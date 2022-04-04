How do I open a bookmark with the keyboard?
DavidMRColeman
I'm tired of double-clicking the bookmark.
Someone please tell me how to use the keyboard to open a bookmark from the bookmark manager page.
If you want to open a bookmark using the keyboard only, you can do this:
CMD + E-> Search for your bookmark
Pesala Ambassador
@davidmrcoleman It may be easier from the Bookmark Panel.
I have assigned shortcuts Ctrl+1 to Ctrl+9 to open the panels.
- Ctrl+1 opens the Bookmark Panel
- Up/Down and Left/Right cursor navigate the bookmark folder tree
- Enter opens the bookmark (in the current tab or a new tab depending on the options selected in Settings, Bookmarks, Open Bookmarks in New Tab)
Would be great to press a keyboard shortcut like ⌥ ⌘1 and open a bookmark.
Example for how it works in Safari: https://www.macobserver.com/tips/quick-tip/macos-keyboard-shortcuts-open-bookmarks-safari/
Pesala Ambassador
@Karjala You can now create Command Chains to open any link. Then assign a keyboard shortcut to run the Command Chain.
See Settings, Quick Commands.
@Pesala Enter renames the bookmark for me, any way to change that behavior?