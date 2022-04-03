Solved Akismet prevents responding to a thread
Hello there!
Does anybody have insights what kind of miracle I should invent to let Akismet post a message to already existing thread on the forum?
I'm not a new to the forum, had posted several topics in the past, participated in others, no issues.c.
My working didn't contain any mentioning of prohibition items or topics, etc.
So what did I do wrong?
Pesala Ambassador
@hectorb Try again, your reputation was too low.
Which thread did you try to reply to?
I'm afraid it's still not working.
Here is the link: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/73602/rt-com-webpage-can-t-be-reached.
This is interesting, my response only contained command lines and their output with DNS trace from
dig.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@hectorb When posting large amounts of text, try to use code blocks, </> icon. Or use a paste bin service like:
https://pastebin.com
Frankly speaking it was not a large amount of text at all. That piece of code was comprised of ~20 lines and looked like below:
dig +short
I've made several attempts - all in vain.
What was wrong?
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@hectorb Like it has been said several time - It was likely caught by the spam filter because it contained IP addresses or things that looked like spam.
Use a pastebin.
All right, the output from
digcontains IPs indeed. What's wrong with IPs in messages? I'm merely curious.
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@hectorb I have no idea why, just follow the advice please: Use a pastebin service - and post the link here instead.
λ dig +short vivaldi.net 172.67.39.174 104.22.79.179 104.22.78.179 λ dig vivaldi.net ; <<>> DiG 9.11.9 <<>> vivaldi.net ;; global options: +cmd ;; Got answer: ;; ->>HEADER<<- opcode: QUERY, status: NOERROR, id: 235 ;; flags: qr rd ra; QUERY: 1, ANSWER: 3, AUTHORITY: 0, ADDITIONAL: 1 ;; OPT PSEUDOSECTION: ; EDNS: version: 0, flags:; udp: 1280 ;; QUESTION SECTION: ;vivaldi.net. IN A ;; ANSWER SECTION: vivaldi.net. 175 IN A 104.22.78.179 vivaldi.net. 175 IN A 172.67.39.174 vivaldi.net. 175 IN A 104.22.79.179 ;; Query time: 1 msec ;; SERVER: 192.168.0.1#53(192.168.0.1) ;; WHEN: Sun Apr 03 22:27:38 WEST 2022 ;; MSG SIZE rcvd: 88
Works for me, might be a rep thing.
Thanks! Eventually I figured out that Akismet reacts on '
@' symbols immediately followed by IP addresses. In my case that was IP addresses of DNS servers; this is the way how
digworks in command line. One space after
@did the trick.
Komposten Translator
@hectorb said in Akismet prevents responding to a thread:
What's wrong with IPs in messages? I'm merely curious.
Probably the same as is wrong with links: they can go to shady or spammy places. It's common for forums/communities to restrict what new members can put in their post in order to deter spam bots (which typically join and immediately go around posting links).
And since it is hard to distinguish between a real member and a spammer (otherwise they could just ban the spammers), the spam protection treats everyone the same way. Making a few text-only posts and getting a few upvotes is typically enough to convince the spam protection to let you go.
DoctorG Ambassador
@markwilly5 said in Akismet prevents responding to a thread:
If the problem persists, contacting forum support
We can not do anything to fix Akismet wrong detection. Even Moderators and Forum Managers sometime get trapped by wrong Akismet filter.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@markwilly5 Why are you answering to such old thread? All is solved.
