As I've mentioned before, with M3 I'm looking for a successor to Opera's M2 — when I first used it, it was integrated with the browser. But I'd got used to smaller apps that worked with each other long before (à la Unix systems; pipes and all that rigamarole ), so the idea of separate apps doesn't bother me any: As long as the apps can communicate well with each other...

Opera Mail has -over the years- become mostly a repository for my various accounts, a backup for the eventuality that a service I use becomes mere memory. (I've had it happen a few times!) Opera Mail, however, preserved my mails on my local storage, safe and usable without the internet...

Because Opera Mail is no longer being maintained, there will be new services that become common which use protocols it won't support... The most recent iteration of Outlook for Office 365 is one such; the OAuth doesn't play well with older clients. Since I've always used POP and find IMAP too reminiscent of ancient implementations ("You mean I've got to set up a gaggle of folders to organize my mail, to facilitate searching it? But I've got a computer!" ) I was immediately impressed with M2's search capabilities!

M3 continues in that vein.

Pinning the mail tab (using only one?) is to my mind no different from using a separate window... Switching windows is -with Vivaldi- on a Mac quite easy (If you don't use a Dutch keyboard! ) And I do find it easier to semi-isolate mail-related stuff from other browsing. (I've always kept my Gmail account open and pinned...) But maintaining my mails in local storage is a must for me! (What happens, when Google goes down?)

You'all know I prefer Macs?! I use what I call a basic !0 Windows system: A minimum of ten desktops (spaces) with a half-dozen that are "home base" to basic, frequently used applications; the OS doesn't care if I violate my system's organizational scheme, but -mostly- I follow it, and do so easily using the keyboard almost exclusively... So a shared systematic grouping of shortcuts is one of my requirements.

Vivaldi suits most of my peccadillos with ease!

Spaces, like windows, like tabs, come and go. (I've grown more conservative in my tab hoarding over time; rarely do I have windows of more than 100 tabs...) Mail is always easy to find: It's profile avatar is distinctive, it's window theme is too! Cycling through windows becomes as easy and convenient as cycling through a smallish number of tabs.

Add that level of organization to Vivaldi's stacks, and even with hundreds of open tabs I stay oriented — like in a home office with desks, file cabinets, useful machines (a coffee maker!) like telephones, fax, reference books and manuals, etc., all within easy reach from my swivel chair!

Sometimes I open a window just for fresh air! A video or music that I don't yet have installed... Vivaldi is quite accommodating,

What I most need from M3 is

Rock solid communication with servers

Ease of using protocols, old and new

Indexes and stores that are compact (relatively speaking) and robust

Speed and accuracy when searching...

I don't think I'm asking too much, and I'm quite at ease awaiting M3's release as what could be a fine stand-alone product!