Vivaldi has already opened mail in many windows. In the latest snapshot, it doesn't do that again. What happened??
@thepeche said in Mail in many windows.:
Vivaldi has already opened mail in many windows.
That was never supposed to be possible. The Vivaldi code has never allowed it.
@ayespy it's a bit funny: people have wished for mail to be available in multiple windows, the code doesn't allow it, a bug made it happen, now the code is fixed and it doesn't work anymore
@wildente The evolution of the UI code may eventually make it possible on purpose. Who knows? But that is not yet
I have been using email in many windows for at least a month. It worked very well (multi monitors configuration).
The break is probably the last snapshot...
When can this very important functionality be expected?
@thepeche Though it could happen, it is not promised, much less any sort of timeline as to when it could be expected.
Sorry I could not bring any better news for you.
Pesala Ambassador
@thepeche Mail in multiple windows was broken. After marking as read and deleting mails in one window, they were still available in the other window.
We will have to wait until it is designed to work, which may be a long way off.
That's terrible news...
Can we expect at least the possibility of moving the e-mail tab between vivaldi windows in the near future?
Are there any other plans that could fix email handling issues across multiple monitors?
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@thepeche Yes, the plan is to allow opening mail in multiple windows. But there's still a lot of coding to do before we can get there.
Thanx for reply.
Can we soon expect to be able to open an email in a selected (BY US!) single window ?
@thepeche You mean a single email in its own window?
yes, but with a choice in which window we want the email
OakdaleFTL
I've avoided most problems by opening M3 using a dedicated profile... Works quite well!
(I think the multiple profiles capabilities of Vivaldi have unexplored uses )
Of course that means only one profile should have Mail enabled...
Pesala Ambassador
@thepeche Just pin the mail tab to the window where you want it. Restart with the Last Session. I have been doing this for months, and always know where to find my mail client (it is on my secondary monitor, which makes it even easier to find).
@oakdaleftl having to use a second profile totally obliterates the benefits of having the mail client intrgrated - it's just like using a separate app.
to augment what @Pesala said: once you have the mail tab pinned, you can from now on use the quick command to switch to the mail tab. Hit F2 and type "mail" -> look for the tabs section, where one will say "mail". This instantly brings you to the mail tab regardless which window it resides in
@pesala
Unfortunately, it does not work for me. The mail remains in the old window, and the new window says that mail can only run in 1 window.
OakdaleFTL
As I've mentioned before, with M3 I'm looking for a successor to Opera's M2 — when I first used it, it was integrated with the browser. But I'd got used to smaller apps that worked with each other long before (à la Unix systems; pipes and all that rigamarole ), so the idea of separate apps doesn't bother me any: As long as the apps can communicate well with each other...
Opera Mail has -over the years- become mostly a repository for my various accounts, a backup for the eventuality that a service I use becomes mere memory. (I've had it happen a few times!) Opera Mail, however, preserved my mails on my local storage, safe and usable without the internet...
Because Opera Mail is no longer being maintained, there will be new services that become common which use protocols it won't support... The most recent iteration of Outlook for Office 365 is one such; the OAuth doesn't play well with older clients. Since I've always used POP and find IMAP too reminiscent of ancient implementations ("You mean I've got to set up a gaggle of folders to organize my mail, to facilitate searching it? But I've got a computer!" ) I was immediately impressed with M2's search capabilities!
M3 continues in that vein.
Pinning the mail tab (using only one?) is to my mind no different from using a separate window... Switching windows is -with Vivaldi- on a Mac quite easy (If you don't use a Dutch keyboard! ) And I do find it easier to semi-isolate mail-related stuff from other browsing. (I've always kept my Gmail account open and pinned...) But maintaining my mails in local storage is a must for me! (What happens, when Google goes down?)
You'all know I prefer Macs?! I use what I call a basic !0 Windows system: A minimum of ten desktops (spaces) with a half-dozen that are "home base" to basic, frequently used applications; the OS doesn't care if I violate my system's organizational scheme, but -mostly- I follow it, and do so easily using the keyboard almost exclusively... So a shared systematic grouping of shortcuts is one of my requirements.
Vivaldi suits most of my peccadillos with ease!
Spaces, like windows, like tabs, come and go. (I've grown more conservative in my tab hoarding over time; rarely do I have windows of more than 100 tabs...) Mail is always easy to find: It's profile avatar is distinctive, it's window theme is too! Cycling through windows becomes as easy and convenient as cycling through a smallish number of tabs.
Add that level of organization to Vivaldi's stacks, and even with hundreds of open tabs I stay oriented — like in a home office with desks, file cabinets, useful machines (a coffee maker!) like telephones, fax, reference books and manuals, etc., all within easy reach from my swivel chair!
Sometimes I open a window just for fresh air! A video or music that I don't yet have installed... Vivaldi is quite accommodating,
What I most need from M3 is
- Rock solid communication with servers
- Ease of using protocols, old and new
- Indexes and stores that are compact (relatively speaking) and robust
- Speed and accuracy when searching...
I don't think I'm asking too much, and I'm quite at ease awaiting M3's release as what could be a fine stand-alone product!
@oakdaleftl What you describe (also in your longer post below) is exactly how I would like to use M3 – as a replacement of M2, which I have been using as a "stand-alone" email client for years now.
For this, I would like to have a dedicated vivaldi window for email only.
Can you give some details how you achieve this using profiles?
much appreciated!
best wishes
kai
-
@wildente Thanks WildeEnte! So this is how I can set up a new profile - but how does this help me to have a dedicated window for email only?