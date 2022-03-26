translation language auto detection not working
auto language detection not working with me sometimes , it's rarely to work with me
so i should select the source language manually so i can see the translation
i use
5.1.2567.49 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
also used the newer version same problem also
@kimoo It needs more than a couple of words to detect the language.
@pesala said in translation language auto detection not working:
sometimes it's long sentence and still not detect it
@kimoo Examples?
@pesala said in translation language auto detection not working:
@Pesala @joeduffus
i not understand what i should do now
or where's the problem
or how to fix it
joeduffus Ambassador
The problem is that the translation tool does not detect the original language very well. From the web panel it consistently fails for me. But if you select the right language in the first drop-down and hit "Translate" it should work.
so anyone will fix this problem ??
same problem here, please fix!
Translation definitely improved a lot in the latest Snapshot.
The icon appears in the Address Field even when the current page is in English, making it easy to translate the current page to any language. The default language is Afrikaans.
thanks! will check! x