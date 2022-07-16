Ergonomic Colorful Download Popup List
After fixing Colorful Download Panel CSS Collection CSS mod for v5.1, I decided to recycle some of the code for Download Popup list/button. Plus, I enhanced the Download popup list a tiny bit to calm my OCD over some of it's illogical designs. LOL
ReadMe
Line 1 code will increase the length of the Download popup list to be always 85vh, it's disabled by default. You can enabled it by remove
//at the beginning of the line. EDIT: Since v5.2 you can resize the length up to 85vh.
I automate the download item's preview, auto-hide the bottom section when we don't need it.
Add a global progress % counter inside the Download popup button (just like the Panel's Download button) so that you can checking download progress directly without even a single click. Plus, I dimmed the download icon to make it feel more natural when there are no active download.
Get the colorful download list progressbar CSS mod for Download popup list's progressbar if you haven't done so already.
CSS Code
/* Ergonomic download popup dialog */ // .download-popout {height: 100%; max-height: calc(100vh - 114px);} /* optional: force popup length always at 85vh */ .panel.downloads section.download-editor {flex-basis: fit-content !important; } .panel.downloads section.download-editor > .data.disabled {max-height: 0;} .panel.downloads section.download-editor > .data:not(.disabled) {padding-bottom: 12px;} /* colorful download progress popup button */ .button-toolbar .progress {background-color: black !important;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded {transition: background-color 300ms ease-out 0s !important;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded:is([style^='width: 0.'], [style^='width: 1.'], [style^='width: 2.'], [style^='width: 3.'], [style^='width: 4.'], [style^='width: 5.'], [style^='width: 6.'], [style^='width: 7.'], [style^='width: 8.'], [style^='width: 9.']) {background-color: magenta;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 1']:not([style^='width: 1.']):not([style^='width: 100%']) {background-color: #ff0080;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 2']:not([style^='width: 2.']) {background-color: darkorange;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 3']:not([style^='width: 3.']) {background-color: orange;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 4']:not([style^='width: 4.']) {background-color: gold;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 5']:not([style^='width: 5.']) {background-color: yellow;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 6']:not([style^='width: 6.']) {background-color: greenyellow;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 7']:not([style^='width: 7.']) {background-color: limegreen;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 8']:not([style^='width: 8.']) {background-color: mediumturquoise;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 9']:not([style^='width: 9.']) {background-color: deepskyblue;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded[style^='width: 100'] {background-color: lightcyan !important;} /* download popup button counter */ .button-toolbar .progress .loaded::before, .button-toolbar .progress .loaded::after {position: absolute; color: white; -webkit-text-stroke: .2px; text-shadow: -.5px -.5px 1px cyan, .5px .5px 1px red, -1px 0 1px black, 1px 0 1px black, 0 -.5px 1px black, .5px 1.5px 1px black;} /* number */ .button-toolbar .progress .loaded:not([style^='width: 100%']):not([style^='width: 0%'])::before {content: attr(style); left: -3px; bottom: 1px; width: 13px; height: 30px; font-size: 10px; clip-path: inset(13px 0 0 0);} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded:not([style^='width: 100%']):not([style^='width: 0%']):not([style^='width: 0.']):not([style^='width: 1.']):not([style^='width: 2.']):not([style^='width: 3.']):not([style^='width: 4.']):not([style^='width: 5.']):not([style^='width: 6.']):not([style^='width: 7.']):not([style^='width: 8.']):not([style^='width: 9.'])::before {left: -2.5px; width: 11.5px;} /* percent */ .button-toolbar .progress .loaded:not([style^='width: 100%']):not([style^='width: 0%'])::after {content: '%'; left: 11px; bottom: 6.5px; font-size: 8px;} .button-toolbar .progress .loaded:not([style^='width: 100%']):not([style^='width: 0%']):not([style^='width: 0.']):not([style^='width: 1.']):not([style^='width: 2.']):not([style^='width: 3.']):not([style^='width: 4.']):not([style^='width: 5.']):not([style^='width: 6.']):not([style^='width: 7.']):not([style^='width: 8.']):not([style^='width: 9.'])::after {left: 9px;} /* faded download icon */ .button-toolbar > button[title="Downloads"] > span > svg {opacity:0.4;}
Well, that's all for now. Please continue to pray for Ukrainian from all over the world as Putin's very special invasion operation is still going on... So much unnecessary death & suffering, this is definitely a lose-lose war no matter which side won at the end!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@dude99 As always, amazing work - you truly are a God of CSS
slight update for v5.2:
- disabled first line code by default, so you can resize the download popup length at will! You may remove the entire line if you never need it.
how does it work???, it doesn't work for me..., it used to work and I don't even know when it stopped working, does it work for you???