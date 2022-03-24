Hello,

I'm using boomarks, icon show only, and would like to reduce the space between each icons.

Have found discussions about changing size, that wich "break everything" as i understood but maybe only changing the space wouldn't have so much of an impact...?

Have tried :

.bookmark.item {margin: -1px !important;}

.bookmark.icon {margin: -1px !important;}

different values and some others but so far none is working.

Thank you for your replies, help in advance.