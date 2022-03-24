Changing bookmark icons interspace / margin
Hello,
I'm using boomarks, icon show only, and would like to reduce the space between each icons.
Have found discussions about changing size, that wich "break everything" as i understood but maybe only changing the space wouldn't have so much of an impact...?
Have tried :
.bookmark.item {margin: -1px !important;}
.bookmark.icon {margin: -1px !important;}
different values and some others but so far none is working.
Thank you for your replies, help in advance.
@hytnex Hi, I'm assuming you're talking about the Bookmarks Bar here?
.bookmark-bar button { gap: unset; padding: 0 !important; }
That's about as close as you can get them, change l/r padding values as needed for your preference.
https://developer.mozilla.org/en-US/docs/Web/CSS/padding
Please also read:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/16684/inspecting-the-vivaldi-ui-with-devtools
There's little point in trying to guess element names
@pathduck Thank you, it works, exactly what i wanted, thx for the links, yeah it's sure faster to ask :p, i might in the future
Hi,
Just found that and for others acknowledge of the results, some pics:
Default
padding: 0
padding: 4