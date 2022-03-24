Change Themes Easier!
LostDreamzx
There needs to be an easier way to change your theme! Having to go to settings just to change your theme is a very agonizing and slow process. There should be a button on the bottom somewhere to change our theme easily.
Pesala Ambassador
@lostdreamzx In Settings, Keyboard, View, set a shortcut for Next Theme.
Have you tried using Theme scheduling?
LostDreamzx
@pesala I had no idea these were features, sorry
Pesala Ambassador
@lostdreamzx A shortcut for Previous Theme too would be nice, but it is better than nothing. I use theme scheduling. If you want, you can set a different theme for every hour of the day and night.
mightyspirit
Thanks to everyone at Vivaldi for awesome browser! I love it.
+1 for "Previous Theme" shortcut. That would allow us to script around the bug regarding system theme recognition on mac and linux.