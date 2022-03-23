We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Favicons are very blurry at high DPI
-
I am using Vivaldi 5.1.2567.66 (Stable channel) (64-bit) on Windows 10 21H2 Build 19044.1586 with a system scaling of 125%.
Any favicons in the browser are unusually blurry. However, other Chromium browsers do not seem to have this problem. Since I'm using a laptop, I have to keep the system's high DPI setting in order to be able to see what's on the screen more comfortably.
Icons at 125% scaling
Icons at 100% scaling
What I expect icons to look like
I really love the clean, highly customizable experience of Vivaldi, and I hope the development team can fix this annoying bug in the busy schedule
-
I've submitted this issue to the bug reporter if that helps
VB-88164
-
This post is deleted!
-
It seems to me, that the problem is still existing.
-
@filla
Hi, this thread is one year old, please add more information.
Vivaldi and OS version, your display and DPI settings.
This is Vivaldi 6.0.2979.25, Windows 11 on a HD display with 125% DPI.
-
@mib2berlin
6.0.2979.25 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
Windows 10
125%
Firefox:
Vivaldi:
-
And now?
-
@filla
Hi, this was reported from some user over the years and mostly it was a GPU /Vivaldi driver issue.
You cant compare Vivaldi with Firefox, it use a different render engine and always look different as Chromium browser.
Check this with an other Chromium browser.
Disable hardware acceleration in Settings > Webpages would be a start if it is the GPU, which one do you use?
Cheers, mib
-
I say there is a problem and with Firefox as a comparison I can prove it that the quality in Vivaldi is significantly worse.
But no problem, then I also take Chrome as a comparison:
There is no difference between hardware acceleration activated and deactivated.
And by the way, you are also affected by the problem when I look at your screenshot.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@filla I can confirm this.
No solution.
I updated bug tracker for 6.1:
VB-87414 "blurred icons with DPI scaling" - Confirmed
-
@filla
Ah, if I scale up my image about 200% I can see it.
I simply don´t notice it before.
Cheers, mib
-
As a new and affected user, I find it hard to believe that the favicon problem still hasn't been fixed after months. Is there already a fix for this?
-
Same question from my side. Is there a fix?
-
okmanideep
I am on a mac and this custom CSS helped me
/* Remove unnecessary highlights for active tab's favicon * https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/qvhya8/comment/hkyylwg/?utm_source=reddit&utm_medium=web2x&context=3 * */ .tab.active .favicon { filter: none !important; }
Follow instructions here on how to apply the above styles - https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/10549/modding-vivaldi
-
I can't see a difference with the CSS mod on Win10.