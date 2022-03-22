Currently, the smallest Periodic Reload is 1 minute, but this needs to be changed to 1 second. Doing so will satisfy all users by empowering them to refresh at relatively whatever frequency they need to be successful. Currently, Vivaldi fails to allow this freedom to its users.

I primarily need to refresh most Web sites that I monitor every 30 seconds, and at times I need to refresh under 30 seconds. It should be noted that other forum users have requested a 30 second refresh frequency. I know 30 seconds to be the "sweet spot" for most of my refresh needs, and I believe that to be true for many users.

In the online world one minute is an eternity, for so much can happen within a single minute. In fact, I will lose many opportunities for success in what I do if the smallest refresh rate allowed is once every 1 minute.

While Vivaldi is superior in almost every way to a competitor's browser that I currently use, I am held hostage by said browser since it has a single feature that is vital to me that Vivaldi does not currently offer, and that feature is Periodic Reload with the smallest increment being 1 second and the ability to customize reload in 1 second increments from 1 second and beyond. In other words, if I want to refresh a Web page automatically every single second, I should be able to do so. Sure, my IP may be banned for refreshing so frequently by some Web sites, but that is on me. Personally, I refresh most Web sites that I need to every 30 seconds, and I have had no issues doing so. It allows me to succeed at my task.

Here is an image from a competitor that got Periodic Reload mostly right:

They didn't even bother offering default increments in minutes, for they rightly knew that would be insufficient. Default increments need to be in seconds, and to reiterate the smallest Periodic Reload amount needs to be 1 second using Quick Commands (F2). For example, to reload the tab every half minutes, type the time either in seconds “Periodic Reload 30” or “Periodic Reload 0’30” ” (single quote for minutes and double for seconds).

Thank you.

//MODEDIT: updated title to clarify the request