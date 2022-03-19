Shortcut to collapse bookmarks
-
When I am on the vivaldi://bookmarks/ page, sometimes I see a long list of pages that are expanded.
Is there a shortcut to collapse the folders of bookmarks?
-
@smerugu28 Hi, see:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/bookmarks-speed-dial/bookmark-manager/#Searching_bookmarks
"To make manual browsing through the list of bookmarks easier, you can open and close all bookmark folders at once with just two click – right-click on the list of bookmarks and select either Expand All Folders or Collapse All Folders."
This also works in the panel.
For keyboard use, you can hit the menu key (or
Shift+F10if your keyboard doesn't have one.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Menu_key
Then the
xor
lto expand or collapse (key depends on language setting)
-
@pathduck Was looking for the actual shortcut, not the menu option shortcut to navigate.
-
@smerugu28 There is no keyboard shortcut for this menu item at present.
-
MoosMas Ambassador
+1, this would really improve the bookmarks page imo
-
@smerugu28 You can use the left/right cursor keys.
-
I, too, find collapsing bookmarks one of the more frequently needed functions in my workflow, but I am single-handed and therefore exclusively a mouse operator, so I would especially value an icon or something I could easily click on - for example, in the same vicinity as the Bookmarks search field and the New Folder buttons are.
-
@jsosmd What is wrong with right-click, collapse/expand all folders, or clicking on individual folders in the Bookmark Panel?
-
@pesala
I also appreciate an icon even I'm not single handed. Struggling through context menues slows me down. Vivialdi is not the only software on my computer and there are context menues everywhere. So everytime I'm using this bookmark-context menu I need to search for the desired functionallity.
Idea: creating a new folder is done once a week/twice a month? - "Cleaning up" the bookmark paneel is done twice a day?
-> Exchange the create-new-folder-icon with collapse-allfolder-view.
Best regards
Kay
-
It seems that the backslash (\) now closes all bookmark folders in the bookmarks tab.
-
In Opera, Rocker Gestures were useful for this:
- RMB, LMB = Collapse All
- LMB, RMB = Expand All
There is still no shortcut to expand all bookmarks. Shortcuts Left and Right cursor work well for collapsing/expanding single folders.
-
I seem to remember SHIFT+left arrow collapsed all bookmarks in opera and SHIFT+right arrow expanded them. I miss this pattern (bookmarks are not the only place where it would make sense).
-
@libcub said in Shortcut to collapse bookmarks:
It seems that the backslash (\) now closes all bookmark folders in the bookmarks tab.
This is what I was looking for - thanks!