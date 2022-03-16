Preserve the order of windows in the taskbar
-
Use case that demonstrates the problem:
I have for example 3, 4, 6 browser windows open.
The windows in the taskbar are ordered the way I need.
I close Vivaldi, later I launch it again.
The order of windows in the taskbar is not the same as when i closed the browser, and i have to reorder them manually.
This is quite annoying.
This is an old problem and is the case in all versions.
-
@agych u can reorder Vivaldi windows? How you did it? Pls share your wisdom...
-
@agych said in Preserve the order of windows in the taskbar:
The order of windows in the taskbar
Isn't that controled by the Window Manager, not by Vivaldi?
-
TheBestPessimist
Vivaldi is the software which is creating the windows. so if it starts creating those windows in a certain order, then Windows will order them correctly
-
I have this problem and it is driving me nuts. Vivalid is wonderful but not being able to select the order that the Windows appears is infuriating. I just spent ages ordering my Windows after Vivaldi messed them up. Then I restarted Vivalid and it changed the order again. Went through this process multiple times and each time Vivaldi messed them up each time.
Clearly it is Vivaldi that is deciding whch order to open the Windows. Why can I not name the windows and choose the order?
It is so basic. How can Vivaldi be so wonderful and so woefully inadequate in this regard.
Come on Vivaldi sort it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
-
This issue still persists and at this point it is killing my workflow so much I'm thinking about just never shutting down my PC so I won't have to restart Vivaldi. Does anyone have some insight into how to fix this?