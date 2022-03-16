I have this problem and it is driving me nuts. Vivalid is wonderful but not being able to select the order that the Windows appears is infuriating. I just spent ages ordering my Windows after Vivaldi messed them up. Then I restarted Vivalid and it changed the order again. Went through this process multiple times and each time Vivaldi messed them up each time.

Clearly it is Vivaldi that is deciding whch order to open the Windows. Why can I not name the windows and choose the order?

It is so basic. How can Vivaldi be so wonderful and so woefully inadequate in this regard.

Come on Vivaldi sort it!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!