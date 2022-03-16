"Close other windows" option
-
I sometimes - well, quite often - have a couple of windows open. Typically, I might want to particularly concentrate on one task so open up the relevant things on separate tabs in a single window (e.g. kanban board, web app I'm developing, backend console, and useful documentation)
However, I regularly forget to close this new tab. So I end up with a situation like I am at the moment - I have 14 windows open, each with a dozen on more tabs open. I've long forgotten what's on at least 12 of these windows.
Would it be possible to have an option, similar to 'Close other tabs', where I can 'Close other windows'? The functionality is effectively the same, that we just close all browser windows except for the one I triggered the 'close' event from.
-
ChuckBaggett
@algy I was just wishing for this function. I've had a bunch of glitches with Vivaldi requiring making a new window and closing all the rest,many time as day.
"Close other windows" has gone through my head a dozen times in the past few days.