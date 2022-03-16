I sometimes - well, quite often - have a couple of windows open. Typically, I might want to particularly concentrate on one task so open up the relevant things on separate tabs in a single window (e.g. kanban board, web app I'm developing, backend console, and useful documentation)

However, I regularly forget to close this new tab. So I end up with a situation like I am at the moment - I have 14 windows open, each with a dozen on more tabs open. I've long forgotten what's on at least 12 of these windows.

Would it be possible to have an option, similar to 'Close other tabs', where I can 'Close other windows'? The functionality is effectively the same, that we just close all browser windows except for the one I triggered the 'close' event from.