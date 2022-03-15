Browser mail send is not sending
I've been using the browser mail option for some time and it has been working fine, but it has now stopped sending mail. I can compose the message, but when I hit send it shows "No messages to send". I'm using Linux Mint 20.3 with Cinnamon 5.2.7 and Vivaldi - 5.1.2567.57 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) - which I believe are up to date.
Found my problem. I had tried using the send all accounts and that's what failed to send anything. The usual send works fine.
gmg Vivaldi Team
Interesting, did you make a bug for this?
No, as I did not pursue the original problem after discovering that the normal send function was working fine.
Where is the usual button? I can only find the “Send from all accounts” button.
Also, the Vimeo video in https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-get-started/send-messages/ does not play, so I don’t know how they do it either.
I figured out how to send it. To be fair, my setup was unusual. To be minimalistic, I intentionally hide the address bar, which in typical browsing is not an issue, as Ctrl+L displays it correctly on demand.
In my setup, here is the solution:
F2 > Address bar > Send (top right).