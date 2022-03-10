Clearly visible calendar events.
Is there a good way to do it?
@shifte Try
.cal-event-header { color: var(--colorCalendarFg); background: var(--colorCalendarBg); }
@luetage
It's perfect!!
Thank you SOOOOOOO much as always!! ^^
Sorry, don't know a thing about programming (except in my dreams). Where do I insert this code? TU
Aaron Translator
@janrif said in Clearly visible calendar events.:
Sorry, don't know a thing about programming
You don't need to know programming.
He should be talking about custom UI, which is an experimental feature built into Vivaldi.
To use a custom UI, you need to open it first:
- Enter in the address bar
vivaldi://experiments/
- In the page that opens, check the first option
- Restart Vivaldi
Then
- Open "Settings" and find "Custom UI modifications" under the "Appearance" item.
- Arbitrarily specify a directory to save the css file of the custom UI.
- Use a plain text editor (such as Windows Notepad) to paste the above code and save it as a file with the suffix .css(eg. Clearly_visible_calendar_events.css).
- Restart Vivaldi again and check the effect.
- Enter in the address bar