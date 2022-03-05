-
When a website that I've installed as an app gives a notification, clicking on that notification causes Vivaldi to crash taking all of my tabs and windows with it.
To reproduce:
- Install a site as an app
- Receive a notification from that site
- Click on that notification
- Vivaldi (including installed web apps) crashes
Expected results:
- The notification's URL opens in the web app as expected
System info:
- Operating System: Kubuntu 21.10
- KDE Plasma Version: 5.24.2 (I'm using the Kubuntu backports PPA)
- KDE Frameworks Version: 5.91.0
- Qt Version: 5.15.2
- Kernel Version: 5.13.0-30-generic (64-bit)
- Graphics Platform: X11
- Processors: 12 × Intel Core i7-10750H CPU @ 2.60GHz
- Memory: 15.4 GiB of RAM
- Graphics Processor: Mesa Intel UHD Graphics
isaacmuniz
I have this same issue in Linux, version 7.4.3684.38 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
