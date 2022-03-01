I second adding it to the start page navigation.

One of the few things I liked about the new Opera (version 15+) was their "Stash" feature. It was (is?) a list you could easily push tabs to (like stash for later), and then you could view that list in full by clicking "Stash" at the top of the speed dial page.

I remember using that a lot back then to temporarily stash away interesting tabs and articles, just like I can now do with the reading list. And I loved having that full-size page where I could easily get an overview of my stash.

Edit:

For reference, here is Opera's blog post describing the Stash feature along with a screenshot: https://dev.opera.com/blog/a-first-peek-at-opera-15-for-computers/

Looking at that you could even set the height of the items in the stash, from just simple lines (presumably with just the titles of the stashed items), all the way up to larger thumbnails visualising the content.

//MODEDIT: forked from Add tags/folders to the Reading List