We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
No cargan imágenes de las páginas
-
ltorrestafur
Buena noche, llevo un par de día utilizando este navegador de Vivaldi, sin embargo, he notado que algunas páginas no cargan las imágenes o los comentarios de algunos artículos de compras. ¿Qué debo hacer para que funcione? Me ha gustado bastante este programa, sin embargo, esa falla me desanimó
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ltorrestafur English only in this section of the forum, please. Provide links to the web pages with problems.
Good evening, I have been using this Vivaldi browser for a couple of days, however I have noticed that some pages do not load the images or comments of some shopping items. What should I do to make it work? I quite liked this program, however, that failure discouraged me.
Welcome to the Community. Here are a few links for your bookmarks that you may find useful:
-
@ltorrestafur , to check this problem, it would be desirable that you put, apart from the specifications of your system, a link to the page where you have problems with the images.
In any case, it may be a problem caused by some extension or configuration that you use and to rule out or confirm that this is the cause, it is best to access this page, using the guest profile in Vivaldi, this puts it in the configuration by default and no extensions.
-
-
Hola,
Bienvenid@ a los Foros de Vivaldi!
--
Por favor,
En cada reporte, añade:
- Versión de Vivaldi
- Desde cuando ocurre
- OS / Versión / DE
--
Prueba desde un Nuevo Perfil de :
- "Derecha" |
Llámalo Pruebas, Test... y si algo falla úsalo como Perfil Limpio, sin configuraciones que puedan alterar el funcionamiento original.
A partir del resultado, revisar:
- Flags / Experimentos o Switches
Sólo si se han activado personalmente
- Bloqueador de Anuncios - Tip
- Datos del sitio
- Borrar caché
- Extensiones - Tip
- Menus personalizados
- Mail | Calendario
O rellenar un Bug Report y por favor, añadir el VB# al hilo para seguimiento.
--
"Off topic Tip"
Sigue el link de la firma Back up | Reset.
Aprovecha la oportunidad para iniciar un plan de Copia de Seguridad, incluso crear un perfil plantilla.
Windows 7 (x64)
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
-
carlosvi9264
Ajustes
PAGINA WEB
Cargar imágenes
Siempre