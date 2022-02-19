We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Crash when selecting a misspelled word
-
Truemotion
Still the same. Doesn’t offer corrections and if enhanced spell checking is enabled, while right clicking on misspelled word, vivaldi immediately crashes to desktop.
-
@truemotion What Vivaldi version and macOS version are you using?
-
Truemotion
Both latest, but I can’t even remember when it started, not less than a year ago
-
@truemotion I just retested with Stable and Snapshot builds. I can right-/alt-click on a misspelled word and can select the correctly-spelled word from the context menu. Also, in a text field on a web page, it only works for my primary language so, for my installation, it will correct English but not French.
However, spelling correction is broken in things like the search box; misspelled words are underlined but I do not get any suggestions for correct spelling.
I also don't think that auto-correct ever worked and I find that I do not get offered correct spelling on the context menu for some misspelled words.
I will ask about this again internally. It really would be nice to get these annoying glitches fixed.
-
I have this problem too, the right click menu will often cause a spontaneous crash to desktop without error report. For me it happens more than with just spelling errors but it is completely reproducible when right-clicking on a "misspelled" word in a Fastmail email (for example). Strangely it says the word "here" is misspelled but I think that's a MacOS multi-language bug.
I'd be happy to send in error logs if there are any!
This is on 5.1.2567.66 (Stable channel) (arm64) on MacOS 12.1.
-
I've also this problem for a while now. Several months. When opening the context menu, when clicking on a word underlined with a red line (due to an error in the word), the browser immediately exits.
At the same time, in other applications (for example, Telegram), the same function works correctly, with any language.
MacOS 12.2.1 (x86)
Vivaldi 5.1.2567.73 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
-
I may have a similar problem but I don't know if it is this or the memory crashing bug.
-
Any extensions?
-
@chas4 I checked again, disabled all extensions. The problem recurred.
But in the "Incognito" mode, the problem did not recur.
-
bernardmotoni
@truemotion I'm experiencing the same problem in a few Vivaldi versions.
Now I'm using:
- Vivaldi: 5.1.2567.73 (Stable channel) (arm64)
- OS: macOS 12.2.1 (Compilation 21D62)
and the problem is still happening.
I was trying to get a crash log, but it seems it's not generated in this specific situation, because there is no option to reopen tabs when running it again and when trying to find the logs by using the command:
find ~/Library/Logs/DiagnosticReports -mtime -7 -name Vivaldi\*.crash | zip -j ~/Documents/Vivaldi\ Crash\ Logs\ $(date '+%Y%m%d-%H:%M') -@
It shows:
zip error: Nothing to do! (/Users/xxx/Documents/Vivaldi Crash Logs 20220330-12:55.zip)
And I think today it crashed alone while minimized, but I'll try to figure this problem out in another moment.
-
I have a couple crash reports that was generated via MacOS, should I post them?
-
@psw Not here but to a bug report if you create one
-
Dashlane, Traffic light, Desktop App For Google Tasks, Google Scholar, Teleparty, User Agent for Chrome, Print Friendly to PDF, Blur, Ublock Origin,Dark Reader, Bypass Paywalls,Web RTC Leak Prevent, Script Safe, Fake profile Detector, Tab Manager Plus, Volume master and Bibit Now!
I would like to preface, that Google Chrome, Internet Edge, all have the same amount of extension and the same stuff.
-
Version of Vivaldi : 5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
The behaviour does not seem to be related to a specific site : tested on youtube or facebook comment section, gmail and outlook.
The crash is systematic since, at least, last version of Vivaldi (5.1.XX), still there with last update.
-
Also happens on this page. Just tested it
It's so frustating when you loose 15mins of writing a text and have to start over ...
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ericvulpi said in Browser crashes when right clicking on a word with spelling error:
Version of Vivaldi : 5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
The behaviour does not seem to be related to a specific site : tested on YouTube or Facebook comment section, Gmail and outlook.
The crash is systematic since, at least, last version of Vivaldi (5.1.XX), still there with last update.
Unable to reproduce on the Windows version of 5.2 Stable.
Try in a guest profile or a private window.
Disable all extensions, etc.
What is your MacOS version?
-
MacOS version : 10.15.7 (19H1715)
-
Just updated to : 10.15.7 (19H1824)
Still crashing
-
Guest and private window => no crash
All extensions disabled => still crashes
I tried fiddling with my language settings, to no avail. Any ideas what to look for ?
-
Hello Everybody,
Since last update, Vivaldi crashed systematicaly when a word is wrong and I right-click on it to correct.
Here is the VIVALDI informations:
Vivaldi 5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Révision 7f746bbf476fa04bef613c17de5efe0009d1b682
Système d’exploitation macOS Version 10.13.6 (assemblage 17G14042)
JavaScript V8 10.0.139.15
Agent utilisateur Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_13_6) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/100.0.4896.133 Safari/537.36
Ligne de commande /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi -psn_0_270402 --flag-switches-begin --extensions-on-chrome-urls --enable-features=AutofillShowTypePredictions,UsernameFirstFlow --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Chemin d’accès à l’exécutable /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Chemin d’accès au profil /Users/fred/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
it only happen when a word is underline and if I right-click on it to open extra menu to use dictionary correction.
If Anyone as an ideas ?
thanks