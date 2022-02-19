@truemotion I just retested with Stable and Snapshot builds. I can right-/alt-click on a misspelled word and can select the correctly-spelled word from the context menu. Also, in a text field on a web page, it only works for my primary language so, for my installation, it will correct English but not French.

However, spelling correction is broken in things like the search box; misspelled words are underlined but I do not get any suggestions for correct spelling.

I also don't think that auto-correct ever worked and I find that I do not get offered correct spelling on the context menu for some misspelled words.

I will ask about this again internally. It really would be nice to get these annoying glitches fixed.