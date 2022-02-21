Emacs shortcut support for vivaldi native component
On MacOS, Control-N and Control-P are Emacs-inspired text-navigation keyboard shortcuts for moving the cursor to the next and previous lines (https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT201236).
This concept is also extended to navigating lists, in most Apple-developed MacOS applications, and many third-party applications which follow MacOS interaction conventions.
Vivaldi browser use web tech stack to implements basic UI, like location bar, quick start menu. Use DOM native events (maybe react) for listening the keyboard event but only listen the ARROW KEYCODE. Wish the developer could consider add the emacs style shortcut for navigation
OakdaleFTL
I want to use Control-P & Control-N to navigate item in browser UI
Like location bar or command panel
OakdaleFTL
@tears330 Have you posted this in the Feature Request forum?
(What Mac programs do you know of that let you do this?)
I just started to use Vivaldi and is highly surprising that this feature is missing. Basically any program on Mac has it. Ctrl+n/p are equivalent to up/down arrow on mac. Some program that implement custom key handling may lack it but usually it's always there.
Unfortunately if I rebind special Special Navigation Up/Down to Ctrl+p/n it doesn't work in the tab bar when I want to navigate between url suggestions.
Any idea on how to make it work for url suggestions?
I agree. I instinctively press Ctrl+P/N trying to move the cursor up and down. That actually works in a textbox like this very one I'm typing this text in, but it doesn't always work. In particular, as the OP of this thread points out, it doesn't work for the suggestions by the address box.
I just instinctively press Ctrl+P/N, realize it doesn't work, and give up on using the suggestions even when the list of the suggestions does include what I want.
Moving my hands away from the home position to press the arrow keys, is not in my workflow.
This is how I fail to be benefited by the suggestions.
Also missing is Ctrl+Y, which pastes the clipboard text. It's infuriating that Ctrl+K works but Ctrl+Y fails. (For those of you who aren't familiar with emacs shortcuts, Ctrl+K cuts the text from the cursor to the end-of-line and Ctrl+Y pastes the text so cut.)
Shall we submit feature requests? But seeing the Vivaldi developers' hands are full with much more urgent issues and as a result, they aren't available to enhance Chromium, I have very little hope that this be ever implemented.
@OakdaleFTL said in Emacs shortcut support for vivaldi native component:
(What Mac programs do you know of that let you do this?)
It's probably a feature of macOS: If you use the library kit macOS provides, you'll automatically get it. Otherwise, you couldn't explain why so many Mac apps use the same emacs shortcuts, including Ctrl+N/P.
Hope you won't be annoyed that I respond almost two years later than your message.