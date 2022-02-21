I agree. I instinctively press Ctrl+P/N trying to move the cursor up and down. That actually works in a textbox like this very one I'm typing this text in, but it doesn't always work. In particular, as the OP of this thread points out, it doesn't work for the suggestions by the address box.

I just instinctively press Ctrl+P/N, realize it doesn't work, and give up on using the suggestions even when the list of the suggestions does include what I want.

Moving my hands away from the home position to press the arrow keys, is not in my workflow.

This is how I fail to be benefited by the suggestions.

Also missing is Ctrl+Y, which pastes the clipboard text. It's infuriating that Ctrl+K works but Ctrl+Y fails. (For those of you who aren't familiar with emacs shortcuts, Ctrl+K cuts the text from the cursor to the end-of-line and Ctrl+Y pastes the text so cut.)

Shall we submit feature requests? But seeing the Vivaldi developers' hands are full with much more urgent issues and as a result, they aren't available to enhance Chromium, I have very little hope that this be ever implemented.