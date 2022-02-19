Remove Panel Button
rahuljangid0069
Why don't you remove panel button and add all those four features in main menu.
xandork Supporters
No way, the main menu has enough things in it as-is.
Only if the main menu (Vivaldi) button is moved to the left to replace it. The menu button would then match the desktop version, which seems to be a sensible idea.
Agreed, all the options available in panel are now in the main menu, it would be nice to have the option to hide the panel button and make more space.