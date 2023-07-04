I talked to our head of IT the other day (mid sized global company). They issued a new browser policy a couple of weeks ago because all sorts of people were using all sorts of strange browsers, one of them me (which he knew because I asked some years ago whether I was allowed to use Vivaldi), "but you are the only one who actually knows what he is doing". I understand that they need to reign it in.

So I asked him what criteria would make IT admins prefer Vivaldi over other browsers. Just rattling off, he brought up these points:

administration (roll-out, turn features on/off, update, block, ...) via group policies (works with chrome and edge, FF apparently too but less convenient. How about Vivaldi?) Long term support versions that only get security and bug fixes corporate branding, incl. own default bookmarks to internal web services incl. search boxes for the company wiki etc. No telemetry, compliance with GDPR Little need for third-party add-ons that they need to keep under control

So I think Vivaldi could target IT admins (and make them want to distribute it to everyone in their organization), thus increasing user base. Make it easy to deploy, offer an LTE version plus corporate branding which uses the company website and logo (automatically?) and sell the corporate branding for little money instead of including the partner bookmarks.