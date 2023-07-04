-
I talked to our head of IT the other day (mid sized global company). They issued a new browser policy a couple of weeks ago because all sorts of people were using all sorts of strange browsers, one of them me (which he knew because I asked some years ago whether I was allowed to use Vivaldi), "but you are the only one who actually knows what he is doing". I understand that they need to reign it in.
So I asked him what criteria would make IT admins prefer Vivaldi over other browsers. Just rattling off, he brought up these points:
- administration (roll-out, turn features on/off, update, block, ...) via group policies (works with chrome and edge, FF apparently too but less convenient. How about Vivaldi?)
- Long term support versions that only get security and bug fixes
- corporate branding, incl. own default bookmarks to internal web services incl. search boxes for the company wiki etc.
- No telemetry, compliance with GDPR
- Little need for third-party add-ons that they need to keep under control
So I think Vivaldi could target IT admins (and make them want to distribute it to everyone in their organization), thus increasing user base. Make it easy to deploy, offer an LTE version plus corporate branding which uses the company website and logo (automatically?) and sell the corporate branding for little money instead of including the partner bookmarks.
administration [...] via group policies
Very welcome also for end users.
Long term support versions
Hard for a small team because would be an additional branch to mantain and patch both on chromium engine and Vivaldi UI side. Also, would be very hard to stay on latest chromium doing that, which could be an issue for most companies.
An LTS/ESR version is unlikely to happen due the lack of total control on the codebase (only the fox managed to do that).
corporate branding
More work. But not totally a bad idea. Just think who could be interested and how would be seen in the wild.
No telemetry, compliance with GDPR
Pretty much on the good way. But the chromium backend always leak something -- but shouldn't be an issue, as most companies use Chrome or Firefox which both have telemetry.
Little need for third-party add-ons
Not using them is a good start, and point 1, the policies, will help a lot on this.
@hadden89 said in Make Vivaldi the favorite browser for IT admins:
More work
True, but given that companies have no problem to pay for software if they get something in return that solves an actual need, I was thinking that an LTS branch with corporate branding option "upload your logo and color palette, get to choose between 3 themes that they can then adapt" (but without any special support agreement) for a fee below the typical invest approval limits might be a business case.
After the renowned german tech magazine c't published an article that basically said "Vivaldi is great" I took another approach and talked to our IT manager.
He's absolutely not opposed to Vivaldi, but said that to his knowledge it's not possible to manage it via Group policy (GPO), which is the bare minimum requirement for them to consider generally allowing it (I am allowed to use it because, quote, "you're the only one who knows what he's doing")
So I feel that Vivaldi being manageable via GPO would help adoption. I'm sure there are some admins out there that would roll out Vivaldi within their company.
@WildEnte Vivaldi is Chromium so should support all/most of the Chrome GPOs.
Only difference is the registry path is Vivaldi instead of Google/Chrome.
Someone posted a full Admx a while back but I can't be bothered to find it.
Basically just do a search/replace for the registry path.
Edit: I found it:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/832970
Bad, that here is no official documentation if GPO templates in Help page.
If admins have more work to search for information at different places, they do not like to install.
Spreading Vivaldi is so hard with lack of much documentation.
@WildEnte said in Make Vivaldi the favorite browser for IT admins:
I guess admins don't want to rely on "someone said on some user forum on the Internet"
If i were a company admin, i'd say:
"No Documentation == Not Official Won't add it."