I have discovered Vivaldi few days ago and its an understatement to say I'm in love.

I made few custom thumbnails for different (mostly programming related bookmarks (mostly docs/references)). I thought I would share them if anyone would like to use them as well. For each thumbnail original .psd file is included along with 2 versions of the thumbnail, one has logo on it with transparent background, one has sort of black texture that looks rocky (check the photos)

Below you can find the link to the .zip hosted on MEGA

Below the link you can see the list of websites/brands included

Example with background:

Example transparent:

https://mega.nz/file/vvI0yRRY#LkJkgrGMStUBh-UUmRdqkYiq65K51upAI_JLZeuJZ8Y

// Web

YouTube

Reddit

OpenAI

GoogleSchoolar

YahooFinance

Vivaldi

// Front-End

JavaScript

TypeScript

React

Redux

Preact

Flutter

// Back-End

NodeJS

Express

Deno

// Cloud

AWS

GCP

Azure

// Programming Languages

Dart

Python

C++

Rust

GoLang

C#

// Game Development

UnrealEngine

WebGL

// Other

Dev Resources (I use it as folder thumbnail, for random resources, laptop icon with code on screen)