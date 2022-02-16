Speed Dial Thumbnail Set: Programming Edition
Hey guys,
I have discovered Vivaldi few days ago and its an understatement to say I'm in love.
I made few custom thumbnails for different (mostly programming related bookmarks (mostly docs/references)). I thought I would share them if anyone would like to use them as well. For each thumbnail original .psd file is included along with 2 versions of the thumbnail, one has logo on it with transparent background, one has sort of black texture that looks rocky (check the photos)
Below you can find the link to the .zip hosted on MEGA
Below the link you can see the list of websites/brands included
Example with background:
Example transparent:
https://mega.nz/file/vvI0yRRY#LkJkgrGMStUBh-UUmRdqkYiq65K51upAI_JLZeuJZ8Y
// Web
- YouTube
- OpenAI
- GoogleSchoolar
- YahooFinance
- Vivaldi
// Front-End
- JavaScript
- TypeScript
- React
- Redux
- Preact
- Flutter
// Back-End
- NodeJS
- Express
- Deno
// Cloud
- AWS
- GCP
- Azure
// Programming Languages
- Dart
- Python
- C++
- Rust
- GoLang
- C#
// Game Development
- UnrealEngine
- WebGL
// Other
- Dev Resources (I use it as folder thumbnail, for random resources, laptop icon with code on screen)
Disclaimer
I don't own any of the copyright content (logos, names, trademarks. However you decide to use it I'm not liable (stop laughing, Im a dev not lawyer )
@lacarone Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
A great start I should say, and these are really nice. Well done.
As for any possible liability issues, I wouldn't be too worried
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/17568/i-made-a-huge-thumbnail-pack
It looks really great, thanks for sharing.