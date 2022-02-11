In the morning everything was fine, but just few minutes ago when I opened Vivaldi I saw that the browser on its own messed up all of my Speed Dial entries, and when I tried to re-arrange the speed dials to how they were and they started to disappear randomly.

Then I re-installed the browser and now the browser wont sync the page shows

Download: Not Synced, Upload: Not Synced.



Anyone also experienced this or is it just me?