Vivaldi Windows Sync not working
In the morning everything was fine, but just few minutes ago when I opened Vivaldi I saw that the browser on its own messed up all of my Speed Dial entries, and when I tried to re-arrange the speed dials to how they were and they started to disappear randomly.
Then I re-installed the browser and now the browser wont sync the page shows
Download: Not Synced, Upload: Not Synced.
Anyone also experienced this or is it just me?
DoctorG Ambassador
@princejax See https://vivaldistatus.com
Sync Server has some performance issues. The server/web team is working on this.
@doctorg Ok. Any idea how long that may take?
@princejax
Hi, there are issues with the sync system since yesterday, you can search for it in the forum.
Leave it alone, at some time it sync.
If you mess around at this state you may get problems later with your other devices.
Check these page from time to time:
https://vivaldistatus.com
vivaldi:/sync-internals
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin oh ok. One thing I want to ask is that since I reinstalled the browser and the data is not syncing would I get my speed dials and other bookmarks when sync is restored to the optimal performance.
update:
my speed dials returned but they are now more messed up than before and the speed dial entries that vanished on their own are not back. I am sad for the loss of my data
@princejax
Bad, it is like a Windows update complete broke the system.
I hope it is not to hard to get them back, do you look in "Deleted"?
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin they r not in the Trash bin, they r just simply gone.
mikecheong86
Mine doesnt seem to work , and this is after 2 days
Network error (ERR_CONNECTION_RESET)
@mikecheong86
Hi, working fine here on Linux, Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46.
Please, always add your Vivaldi and OS version.
Cheers, mib
DoctorG Ambassador
@mikecheong86 Could be related to
- Geo block
- VPN
- Proxy
- Firewall
- Antivirus/Internet Security app
- broken network config
- your Microsoft Windows installation