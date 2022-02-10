First of all, I'd like to extend my thank you to the whole Vivaldi team for adding such a requested feature, I'm really glad to see one of the last two things I liked about Firefox that Vivaldi didn't support get added.

Now for what I assume are bugs:

1- When opening a link with the middle-mouse button the tab bar doesn't scroll automatically to show the new tab like it would when you right-click and then "Open in New Tab" or when you click the + button on the tab bar;

2- I don't know if this is just on my specific machine but scrolling through the tabs with the scroll wheel is choppy at best. It feels like smooth scrolling hasn't been enabled there.

Once again, thank you for adding this feature and my bad for complaining about it anyways.

Thanks.