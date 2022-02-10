We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Scrolling tabs bugs.
-
First of all, I'd like to extend my thank you to the whole Vivaldi team for adding such a requested feature, I'm really glad to see one of the last two things I liked about Firefox that Vivaldi didn't support get added.
Now for what I assume are bugs:
1- When opening a link with the middle-mouse button the tab bar doesn't scroll automatically to show the new tab like it would when you right-click and then "Open in New Tab" or when you click the + button on the tab bar;
2- I don't know if this is just on my specific machine but scrolling through the tabs with the scroll wheel is choppy at best. It feels like smooth scrolling hasn't been enabled there.
Once again, thank you for adding this feature and my bad for complaining about it anyways.
Thanks.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@camemb3rt Middle-click opens the link in a background tab. That is By Design. Shift+Click will open in a New Foreground Tab.
Try disabling Use Animation in Settings, Appearance. That might improve the tab scrolling behaviour.
-
I don't necessarily want to focus right away on the new tabs I open, I just wish the tab bar would scroll along to show it did open though.
Also, animations are already turned off, wonder what's causing this, my PC shouldn't have any trouble doing this.
-
SylwesterZ
I have the same two problems.
-
Opening link in background do not show tab or give any indication of site opening. In Firefox there are two behaviours:
a) if tabstrip could be scrolled to show new tab and to still focus on current tab, it is scrolled to show both tabs in tabstrip,
b) if tabstrip could not be scrolled, right scroll (>) icon blinks to show that new tab is opened in background.
-
Tabstrip scrolls by exactly one tab, not smooth by percentage of screen. It is not like presented on video.
-
-
Gniffelbaf
Hi, I just started to use scroll-through-tabs with my MX master mouse. It's a neat feature and works well in Finder and Firefox, but in Vivaldi it's all over the place.
I did disable 'Use animation', but that didn't make a difference unfortunately.
Is it a bug or is something enabled that shouldn't be?
Thanks!
Great great browser by the way!!!