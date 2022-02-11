Option to disable start page quick settings
The quick settings panel on the start page is an interesting idea, but I would like to be able to disable it with a checkbox in settings. I don't think I would use it much, and it makes the start page feel cluttered.
Currently I use this CSS to hide it:
#webpage-stack > div.webpageview.active.internal.visible.pagefocusstop > div.row-wrapper > div > div.internal-page > div > div.startpage-content > div.sdwrapper > button { display: none; }
But I would prefer if it was officially supported.
Pesala Ambassador
@thescorb0 This idea was daft in the first place. Now people are asking for all kinds of enhancements to the feature. There are so many worthwhile features to add without diverting effort to this.
How often does anyone need to change Start Page settings? It only needs right-click, customise, to change the settings without this icon.
I use this CSS to hide it:
/*Hide Start Page Settings Button*/ .SpeedDialView-Settings-Button { display: none; }
@Pesala Brother, why you are showing irritation on every post you are answering? And you call yourself an "Ambassador", how is this even possible. I am disgusted. Really, I see, this job is giving you a bad time, then do something else. I had no account but I have registered just to answer you. People are not programmers, usually, and if they request something, maybe it is important to them. Or Vivaldi is just for sage people and programmers? Where this toxicity of yours came from?
@Pesala "@thescorb0 This idea was daft in the first place." What on the Earth is "daft"? Maybe "draft"? See, you are not perfect too, but you request perfection from others. I have also stumbled to another posts of yours, all wrote with the same superiority attitude, like if someone ate your meal. Isn't the normality cool anymore these days? Should we all become "dead insides", toxic and superior dominators?
@Pesala The only "daft" that I remember is Daft Punk and their song "Get Lucky". Don't ask me how can I trust your code, if you make such spelling errors Ok I've googled "daft", it means "dumb". That shows your irritation again, imo being an Ambassador should imply being a bit more correct, and polite to people. Because telling someone "your idea is stupid" will offend them, for sure.
@Pesala Merry Christmas, Brother! I don't care if you don't have Christmas, Merry Christmas to all the Vivaldi users then.
Pesala Ambassador
@Mitter said in Option to disable start page quick settings:
Brother, why you are showing irritation on every post you are answering?
The irritation is yours. It was your reason for joining the forum just to vent, or was it more to do with current attacks on Christmas by the unmentionable?
I stand by my opinion. Adding the Settings button on the Start Page just made one more thing to disable, but without an option, so we have to use a CSS solution.