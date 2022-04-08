Folders = Bookmarks

One idea along that line would be to rethink the Reading List as just a different view into bookmarks. You could select one or more paths in the bookmark tree to display in the Reading List and preserve the ordering, subfolders, renaming, etc. that bookmarks already implement.

What are the features that the Reading List pane should provide that Bookmarks doesn't already? IMO it's single click add/remove, the read indicator and the date ordering although that could also be better implemented - display when the list entry was added (eg. "2d ago") and perhaps include options for how the read but not yet deleted entries get sorted.

Just throwing some thoughts out there, cheers!