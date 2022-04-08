Add folders to the Reading List
-
If you guys could implement some sort of Tagging/Folder (Tagging is better, with support for multiple tags) to sort the items, AND add Reading List to the Start Page (with the Bookmarks, History, Notes, Calendar), with columns to sort for Tags/Date Created...
I WOULD LOVE this feature SO MUCH.
//MODEDIT: updated title; one request per thread, please
-
-
-
thecloughnetwork
I would love this as well - Personally, I prefer folders. Tags would be useful addition as well.
Cheers,
TCN
-
reinermartin
Yes, folders would be great!
-
barbudo2005
Folders = Bookmarks
-
Folders = Bookmarks
One idea along that line would be to rethink the Reading List as just a different view into bookmarks. You could select one or more paths in the bookmark tree to display in the Reading List and preserve the ordering, subfolders, renaming, etc. that bookmarks already implement.
What are the features that the Reading List pane should provide that Bookmarks doesn't already? IMO it's single click add/remove, the read indicator and the date ordering although that could also be better implemented - display when the list entry was added (eg. "2d ago") and perhaps include options for how the read but not yet deleted entries get sorted.
Just throwing some thoughts out there, cheers!
-
@barbudo2005 I would like the address bar drop-down menu to show bookmarks but not reading list items. If I use bookmarks as a replacement for "reading list with folders", then reading list items start polluting the address bar dropdown menu.
The best workaround I can find so far for "reading list with folders" is, strangely enough, Sessions. Of course there's the main issue that one cannot add more tabs to a session without opening it, but otherwise if the list is pretty much stable (unlikely that I will have more tabs to add to it), then sessions pretty much solve the folder issue using stacks, and the "Exclude" feature works as a decent manual replacement for "read" (perhaps even better if one prefers to manually tick read items).