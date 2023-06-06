Bookmarks-button.js

Edit: This mod was changed to rely on a command chain button. See the configuration section for more details.

Bit of a tricky hook to recreate. I thought it would be easy to do once I saw the Vivaldi function vivaldi.bookmarkContextMenu.show , but it ended up being more difficult in the end.

This mod doesn't have complete functionality returned from the original hook. As of now, it is only the button to the left of the URL bar with the navigation buttons and there are a few context menu options for the bookmarks in the dropdown that aren't working.

Thanks to @stardepp for helping with testing

Known Issues

New Bookmark , New Folder , Edit , Cut , Copy , and Paste in the right click context menu on bookmark items are nonfunctional. No clear path to a fix at this time. It is also not possible to edit the context menu to remove these options using the menu editor in settings.

Right clicking on the bookmark icon on the right of the URL bar does not produce the bookmark dropdown menu. It is probably possible, just not explored at this time.

Configuration

[Recent Change] - You need to create a custom button for a command chain for this mod to work. See @luetage's post here for more details. This is to allow easily setting your own custom icon in themes and improve freedom of placement for the location of the button.

There is one configuration variable near the top of the file called COMMAND_CHAIN_BUTTON_NAME . This should match the name of the command chain you created. It is set to "Bookmarks" by default, so you would need to create a command chain named " Bookmarks ".

Code

(function bookmarkButton() { // ============================================================================================================ // Bookmarks button in front of the address field // URL: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/555475 // Description: Adds a bookmark button in front of the address field that opens a dropdown menu of all bookamrks // Author(s): @nomadic // CopyRight: No Copyright Reserved // ============================================================================================================ // Config ------------ const COMMAND_CHAIN_BUTTON_NAME = "Bookmarks"; // ------------------- async function handleBookmarkMenuEvents(windowId, event) { const bookmarkListFromID = await chrome.bookmarks.get(event.id); const bookmark = bookmarkListFromID[0]; switch (event.command) { case "addactivetab": const isItemAFolder = bookmark.url === undefined; const parentId = isItemAFolder ? bookmark.id : bookmark.parentId; const index = isItemAFolder ? null : bookmark.index + 1; chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.bookmarks.create({ parentId: parentId, index: index, title: currentTab.title, url: currentTab.url }); }); break; case "addbookmark": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "addfolder": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "addseparator": chrome.bookmarks.create({ index: bookmark.index + 1, parentId: bookmark.parentId, title: "---", url: "http://bookmark.placeholder.url/", description: "separator" }); break; case "edit": // TODO: No current solution, can't open bookmark dialog break; case "cut": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "copy": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "paste": // TODO: No current solution, can't make work with built in function in bookmark panel and page break; case "delete": // function works without special handling break; default: break; } removeBookmarkListeners(); } async function handleBoormarkOpenEvents(windowId, event) { let isOpenedInBackgroundTab = event.background; const bookmarkListFromID = await chrome.bookmarks.get(event.id); const bookmarkClicked = bookmarkListFromID[0]; // determine the bookmarks to open, an individual or a folder of bookmarks const bookmarkChildren = await chrome.bookmarks.getChildren(bookmarkClicked.id); let bookmarksToOpen; if (bookmarkChildren.length === 0) { bookmarksToOpen = [bookmarkClicked]; } else { bookmarksToOpen = bookmarkChildren; } for (bookmark of bookmarksToOpen) { switch (event.disposition) { // Depends on the setting for whether the bookmark is opened in a new tab or not case "setting": let shouldOpenInNewTab = await vivaldi.prefs.get("vivaldi.bookmarks.open_in_new_tab"); const crtlKeyState = event.state.ctrl; const middleMouseState = event.state.center; // adjust whether opened in the background depending on ctrl key or middle mouse press isOpenedInBackgroundTab = isOpenedInBackgroundTab || crtlKeyState || middleMouseState; // adjust whether opened in new tab depending on ctrl key or middle mouse press shouldOpenInNewTab = shouldOpenInNewTab || crtlKeyState || middleMouseState; if (shouldOpenInNewTab) { chrome.tabs.create({ active: !isOpenedInBackgroundTab, url: bookmark.url }); } else { chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.tabs.update(currentTab.id, { url: bookmark.url }); }); } break; case "new-tab": chrome.tabs.create({ active: !isOpenedInBackgroundTab, url: bookmark.url }); break; case "current": chrome.tabs.query({ active: true, currentWindow: true }, (tabs) => { const currentTab = tabs[0]; chrome.tabs.update(currentTab.id, { url: bookmark.url }); }); break; case "new-window": chrome.windows.getCurrent((window) => { chrome.windows.create({ url: bookmark.url, height: window.height, width: window.width, top: window.top, left: window.left }); }); break; case "new-private-window": chrome.windows.getCurrent((window) => { chrome.windows.create({ incognito: true, url: bookmark.url, height: window.height, width: window.width, top: window.top, left: window.left }); }); break; default: break; } } removeBookmarkListeners(); } function removeBookmarkListeners() { vivaldi.menubarMenu.onBookmarkAction.removeListener(handleBookmarkMenuEvents); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onOpenBookmark.removeListener(handleBoormarkOpenEvents); } async function openBookmarkDropdown(event) { // clear any existing listeners removeBookmarkListeners(); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onBookmarkAction.addListener(handleBookmarkMenuEvents); vivaldi.menubarMenu.onOpenBookmark.addListener(handleBoormarkOpenEvents); const windowID = await vivaldi.windowPrivate.getCurrentId(); const rect = event.target.getBoundingClientRect(); vivaldi.bookmarkContextMenu.show({ windowId: windowID, id: "1", siblings: [ { folderGroup: true, id: "1", offset: 0, rect: { x: parseInt(rect.left), y: parseInt(rect.top), width: parseInt(rect.width), height: parseInt(rect.height), }, }, ], sortField: undefined, sortOrder: undefined, edge: "off", icons: [ "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAAyUlEQVR42q3TvQrCMBDAcV+ro7vvURx9AXVyaUGwuzinfsw66OYD+AJ2K21DUlooDaXEXOGki7mCDfy4G5L/lslsvvjLuAFz1j9MBwe01queped5F8dxthAZGti0bfvFGHsIISRGyEDTNDsjAEqpAALanH7EGqjr+tDnuu4+DMM78H3/DHesgaqqjhYnMlCW5bUoihuAHSciA+bBM8/zDuw4cScDUsqXDRngnL9RlmURTtzJQJIkPE3TDuw4ERmI41jZkIEhRv2NH2DDzUU+EiSYAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAqUlEQVR4AWP4z4gfElbAYMNQw9AAhSkMzBgKgNIiDOxQGMXgg6mgQYVdBSgJwgx8DLkMtUiwgsEXqKCBBwGTeKP5ENBbkKEBpEAAAftBGEKC+WAFlaK4IVhBjhQCFkiCMAKCFYTKIWCELAhHyMbJgXCcHFiBk7KTsicYI6CLEgi7KIEV6KnrqauDMAJARIAQpKCWz1RQBzvkMgWGBYMjkGjADoEyjpTHJgCRpZrxxM2tswAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAZElEQVR42mNgoBj8if/9/vd/MHz/ux6Lgl/3//j+NwbBP76/n/2u/y+ApuD3f4g0VMlmqGlg+Of+n3gUBejwj+/v93gV/Df+/X+IKHgPCyhs3vxzn+FXwq/7yIGDAt//SqA8MgF9hfa1XsQ+LgAAAABJRU5ErkJggg==", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAAmJLR0QA/4ePzL8AAAAJcEhZcwAACxMAAAsTAQCanBgAAAAHdElNRQfiAxMIBBzsKlp7AAAA6klEQVQoz42RP04CURDGf8MObmyk8QSElhtQYGdBYSgJhhvABTCEI+AFJJGaUEDiRewojKEBJWGzBXlRGQoWeKsJOJN5k5l8b/59YsJJyXBGhBJlNIlmPNnmN6TNNWGiNSomaVW0EMOUAlMY05C29/mLV4V69pDYvPedN/QqmLQUDhMARSJyQESOCGyCgjtWYJHY/gWF2AOofYuav4PC3GsR2I+MeoDcNUePQF5hmYUQR5iALAMQXexurPCp4AhxKcCb7rzwcPUSrP2uR3bc5fpWuKFEkLptFYAhVYwP+cumDAA6993nf7G5BYxPRUIY3xtuAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAQAAAC1+jfqAAAAbElEQVR42mNgoBj8if/9/vd/MHz/ux6Lgl/3//j+NwbBP76/n/2u/y+ApuD3f4g0VMlmqGlg+Of+n3gUBejwj+/v93gV/Df+/Z90BRi+wFQAcSCcpoKC97CAwuGGXwm/7iMHDoYJDFicTZICAK40+w1CznHyAAAAAElFTkSuQmCC", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAACfSURBVHgBvZIxCgMhEEXHkEZPscex1s7LZHMWwU5bvU1yCW3NuoEQwoy6BPY1Mvh9OirAn7Dvwhjz2IYFya3OuTsmuPzUC+Csm/w2I+iBSo4IUAkpkFKC1hqVTAkaSilK8uFKTaSUQAixC0opEGNEc90TMPZ+Zc45mSEFbefWgvceQgikgGwh5wzW2r2VHt07mOHoPxgKnqMFtdZh5lxeJo4r4FiF0c8AAAAASUVORK5CYII=", "iVBORw0KGgoAAAANSUhEUgAAABAAAAAQCAYAAAAf8/9hAAAACXBIWXMAAAsTAAALEwEAmpwYAAAAAXNSR0IArs4c6QAAAARnQU1BAACxjwv8YQUAAACfSURBVHgBvZIxCgMhEEXHkEZPscex1s7LZHMWwU5bvU1yCW3NuoEQwoy6BPY1Mvh9OirAn7Dvwhjz2IYFya3OuTsmuPzUC+Csm/w2I+iBSo4IUAkpkFKC1hqVTAkaSilK8uFKTaSUQAixC0opEGNEc90TMPZ+Zc45mSEFbefWgvceQgikgGwh5wzW2r2VHt07mOHoPxgKnqMFtdZh5lxeJo4r4FiF0c8AAAAASUVORK5CYII=", ], }); } // Adapted from @luetage's mod: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/83388/update-feeds // Bind bookmark dropdown to command chain button let appendChild = Element.prototype.appendChild; Element.prototype.appendChild = function () { if (this.tagName === "BUTTON") { setTimeout( function () { if (this.classList.contains("ToolbarButton-Button")) { if (this.title === COMMAND_CHAIN_BUTTON_NAME) { this.addEventListener("click", openBookmarkDropdown); } } }.bind(this, arguments[0]) ); } return appendChild.apply(this, arguments); }; })();

Edits: