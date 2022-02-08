why background image feature removed form new update
after updating to 5 i tried to change background image but in start page setting there is no background images.
please bring back background image feature
@realamey It works fine here. What are you doing to try to set it?
@realamey Go to
Settings | Themes, select the theme(s) you are using, click
Editor, then
Background. You'll be able to set a background image: choose one the default one or click
Select Imageto choose one of your own.
@hlehyaric thanks
I am using Vivaldi 6.8.3381.46 but that option doesn't work selecting image works OK, but nothing happens.
Barry