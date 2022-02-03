Problem with zooming
Interdomisi
When zooming in or out and there is an iframe with a pdf file, zooming works in it and not on the full page.
Mouse pointing is always outside the iframe and I see this bug in Vivaldi only.
At the end when I change at another link inside the same website zoom goes to the selected one as in the iframe.
Really strange.
http://stolepto.gr/article.php?db=allinamin&id=20210419051100&startMenu=0
The above link is an example.
You can also check this website too.
http://interdomisi.gr/article.php?db=ypiresies&id=20200615172543&startMenu=30
Thank you
Pesala Ambassador
@interdomisi Confirmed on my own website too.
Please see How to Report a Bug.
@Pesala is there a way to tell if the bug was reported, and its status?
DoctorG Ambassador
VB-76353 "Zoom in on page with embedded PDF will zoom in on PDF and not the page" - Confirmed, no developer assigned.