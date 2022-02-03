When zooming in or out and there is an iframe with a pdf file, zooming works in it and not on the full page.

Mouse pointing is always outside the iframe and I see this bug in Vivaldi only.

At the end when I change at another link inside the same website zoom goes to the selected one as in the iframe.

Really strange.

http://stolepto.gr/article.php?db=allinamin&id=20210419051100&startMenu=0

The above link is an example.

You can also check this website too.

http://interdomisi.gr/article.php?db=ypiresies&id=20200615172543&startMenu=30

Thank you