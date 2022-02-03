-
Hello!
Imagine, there are several tabs in Vivaldi.
When mouse is hovering over each of them, certain page preview is displayed. The problem is that these previews are pretty outdated, they show tiny images of what was on those pages hours or maybe even days ago.
@hectorb In 5.0.2497.48 Stable the tab preview changes after a few seconds to content of actual page.
Not for you? With which URLs does that happen?
MATE Desktop Environment
1.24.0
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS
I have the same issue with the current version 7.5.3735.54 (Stable channel) (arm64) for macOS
In Vivaldi 7.5 tab previews are cached internally, and not re-fetched when you switch tabs & no re-fetch when page changes.
A new preview is generated if you close tab and re-open it.