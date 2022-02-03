Vivaldi hangs on right-click
I have had an issue for the last few weeks, where Vivaldi will hang whenever I right-click.
I am on the latest MacOS version on a M1 mac mini, and have had this since the last few Vivaldi versions. I am now on 5.0.2497.48 (Stable channel) (arm64)
When right-clicking (which I use often to go back, to save an image or to copy the URL from the address bar), I will sometimes (not every time) get the apple-wheel spinning. Sometimes the browser will come back to life after 30 to 60 seconds, sometimes it will be stuck until I force quit it.
For now I will need to switch browsers until this is finished. Please let me know if any more info is needed.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hello, @schilders, and welcome to our community!
This issue might be isolated to your machine/configuration, so before proceeding, please perform the basic troubleshooting first, and come back with the results. Thank you!
Thanks for the update.
I had already disabled all extensions.
I have now also cleared cache and cookies, and disabled ad-blocking.
That's all from the checklist, I'll see if the problem persists.
pafflick Vivaldi Team
@schilders Such issues might occur due to some 3rd-party software interfering with the browser or some other factors, such as drivers incompatibility, system performance issues, file system errors, etc. The list goes on - the only thing I know is that other people are not experiencing anything similar, so it could be caused by something on your system/profile.
It does happen occasionally to me too on M1 Macbook Air, for last few weeks. Exactly the same issue, browser locks up for up to a minute after right-click - sometimes comes back to live, sometimes needs to be "force quit".
I also have this issue happening on my MacBook pro with an M1 Pro chip, it happens sometimes so it's also hard to find out what caused the problem. I do disable the extension and delete the data, e.g. cookies, but sometimes it still hangs.
I also have the task manager open to observe this issue but it got hung as well, but I did see the browser having a high CPU (9x%) right after the browser got restored.
Some info:
- MacBook Pro（14" 2021）
- Chip: Apple M1 Pro
- OS: Monterey 12.1（21C52）
I'm also seeing this issue intermittently. There seems to be no obvious reason for it. I've tried the recommended fixes and unfortunately haven't noticed any improvement.
I'm using the latest 5.1.2567.57 (Stable channel) (arm64) on a Macbook Pro 2021.
Thanks
I am also having this issue. I have been experiencing it for around the past 8 months. The browser will suddenly hang/be unresponsive on right click and be stuck for about 40s to a minute. (I am on M1 as well)
It happens roughly once every couple of days, and is to the point where I try to avoid right clicking where possible.
I have tried disabling extensions for a time which did not seem to help. I will try to go through cookies/cache as suggested here and update about how that worked.
5.2.2623.39 (Stable channel) (arm64)
Actually, I've had this issue too. This doesn't happen to me when I right click all the time, but occasionally it causes issues.
I've also observed this behavior, and it has become more frequent in recent builds. I've observed Vivaldi's memory use skyrocket to a few GBs and then be killed by the OS.
I've discovered a new macOS app called uBar, its use seems to trigger Vivaldi's crash quite quickly. Especially when it is running when Vivaldi first starts. Perhaps this tool can be used to trigger this crash and debug what is going on?
On macOS 10.15.7 Catalina Intel here, Vivaldi 5.2.2623.39
@leo32345 said in Vivaldi hangs on right-click:
Actually, I've had this issue too. This doesn't happen to me when I right click all the time, but occasionally it causes issues.
For me, it occurs mostly when I invoke the context menu from the tab bar. But a within-page highlighted (text or link) right-click is as likely to make me watch the spinning beachball...
As with any hang: If it persists, I force-quit and relaunch... Not really a solution, but the procedure does lower my level of frustration!
Based on my experiences and what I've been reading here, this may actually be one of, if not "the" primary genesis of the horrible crashing issues that many have been reporting. (And which hopefully is resolved by the recent update just pushed like a day ago)
In my case (on Mojave on a Mac Mini Server 2012) about 80% of the time it deadlocks my system, the UI becomes unresponsive, the hardware heats up dramatically, and I end up having to resort to powering off the device to escape it. Double Plus Ungood.
@ImaginaryFreedom Same -pretty much- for me: late-2012 i5 mini, comfortably running El Capitan... Never had to resort to manual shutdown -- except a time CPU went past 200 degrees F!
So far, the mem leak (from 4- GB to 12+ GB) is the culprit À force quit and re-launch gives me my machine back. (Weird things happen along the way: e.g., desktop pictures reverting to stock image...)
But, yes, the spinning beachball comes first -- usually; system CPU per cent soars, temp+ delta-v can't be controlled by fan alone -- as I said, silly things happen. 🥵🦨🦤🦢🦫
ImaginaryFreedom
I'm not a super-experienced Mac user, dabbled with it occasionally over the years but been more consistently using a Mac the last 1.5 yrs or so. (Along with Windows, Linux, FreeBSD, etc etc)
So I'm not an expert on some of the traditional Mac things like "force quit".
I can only say that I was virtually never able to access the menu to initiate a force quit in this case, or it did nothing. I tried some keyboard shortcuts but either those weren't working or the KVM I use to access the Mac along with a non-Mac keyboard (which maps most Apple keys but not all of them) was not passing those commands through.
I do also have a 3rd-party MacAlly Mac keyboard that I tried to connect and use the native force quit commands as well, but that never seemed to work either.
Things were worse before I found two utilities - "Macs Fan Control" and "IO LED" that allow me to monitor temps and set a temp threshold over which it starts automatically speeding up the fan. Before that, the computer would turn into a fireball in no time and the likelihood of recovering was even less.
OakdaleFTL
I too use Macs Fan Control... Mostly to watch what's going on; although I've experimented with its custom settings, I'm leery of over-riding the Mac system. (I still haven't got around to replacing the fan... For reasons unknown, my machine has been behaving itself!:) It's like having someone hold my hand, reassuringly...
Afraid I have no experience with virtual machines per se, but I'd expect the Mac's System Preferences keyboard pane to let you map the keys to suit yourself. (I know it's not always possible: The Danish keyboards -and I mean the Apple-made ones- offer some unique challenges!:)
My idiosyncrasies (as a Mac user) color my knowledge, wealth or dearth...
I keep the keyboard viewer and Activity Monitor on-screen at all times! (And employ some silly tricks...)
I'll check out IO LED later today... (One can't have too many tools!:)
You do use the Mac Menu Bar like you'd use the Windows Tool Strip? (I used to keep it hidden, but I've reverted some of my habits...) At any rate: I see I'm rambling on! Hope you don't take my intrusion into your topic wrongly...
—————————————————————
Yikes! The Google takes me to some interesting places... Would you share a link to IO LED's web site?
—————————————————————
About keyboards themselves, I've been using PC-styled Logitech made ones. In my travels last week I found a Lenovo one that suits me rather well: smallish key caos, spaced apart maybe 1/8''; solid feel!
(My last remaining functioning Apple keyboard came with my Bondie iMac; it survived two squabbling toddlers playing Glider Pro!:)
—————————————————————
And to illustrate how inattentive I can be: I only just now noticed that the green-dot on line indicator on my avatar had been left on... (It's set via the Vivaldii user profile page.) all night! Oops.
ImaginaryFreedom
@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi hangs on right-click:
I too use Macs Fan Control... Mostly to watch what's going on; although I've experimented with its custom settings, I'm leery of over-riding the Mac system.
For me, overriding the default heat management was crucial. I get the impression that Apple prioritizes low noise over better heat management.
Using that tool and setting it to start raising the fan speed above a certain threshold really helped when the Mac had some process winding up the CPU. And the system crashed a lot less often due to that. (If nothing else because it bought me some time to try killing some apps before everything froze up)
I was going to share my settings but it seems like the app might immediately change settings as soon as you touch any control..
I ticked "auto" just to verify the button action, but then it immediately changed the setting, and when I tapped "custom" again, it look like it "defaulted" the setting to something I never set.
But when I selected the following based on CPU, the setting seemed familiar - and something I might have settled on - so this may be what I have been using - it starts ramping up the fan starting at 122 deg F. (Though I might have had the "Maximum" speed set lower than. Gonna lower it to 170.) But even at the fan's highest speed of ~5000rpm, its noise is barely noticeable:
You do use the Mac Menu Bar like you'd use the Windows Tool Strip? (I used to keep it hidden, but I've reverted some of my habits...)
If you mean the bar at the very top of the screen, yes I have several utility things that display up there. TIme Machine displays status up there, IO LED, Macs Fan Control, Deepl, and standard things like audio and WiFi status.
Would you share a link to IO LED's web site?
Here's the App Store link:
https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reprova-io-led/id1488164365
.
.
