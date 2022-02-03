@OakdaleFTL said in Vivaldi hangs on right-click:

I too use Macs Fan Control... Mostly to watch what's going on; although I've experimented with its custom settings, I'm leery of over-riding the Mac system.

For me, overriding the default heat management was crucial. I get the impression that Apple prioritizes low noise over better heat management.

Using that tool and setting it to start raising the fan speed above a certain threshold really helped when the Mac had some process winding up the CPU. And the system crashed a lot less often due to that. (If nothing else because it bought me some time to try killing some apps before everything froze up)

I was going to share my settings but it seems like the app might immediately change settings as soon as you touch any control..

I ticked "auto" just to verify the button action, but then it immediately changed the setting, and when I tapped "custom" again, it look like it "defaulted" the setting to something I never set.

But when I selected the following based on CPU, the setting seemed familiar - and something I might have settled on - so this may be what I have been using - it starts ramping up the fan starting at 122 deg F. (Though I might have had the "Maximum" speed set lower than. Gonna lower it to 170.) But even at the fan's highest speed of ~5000rpm, its noise is barely noticeable:

You do use the Mac Menu Bar like you'd use the Windows Tool Strip? (I used to keep it hidden, but I've reverted some of my habits...)

If you mean the bar at the very top of the screen, yes I have several utility things that display up there. TIme Machine displays status up there, IO LED, Macs Fan Control, Deepl, and standard things like audio and WiFi status.

Would you share a link to IO LED's web site?

Here's the App Store link:

https://apps.apple.com/us/app/reprova-io-led/id1488164365

