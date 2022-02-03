When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game
-
As other browsers rush to get feed functionality for viewing YouTube into their browsers, Vivaldi already has it built in. So what are you waiting for?
-
I was decades late to the feeds party, but learned about them with V, & now have heaps. Me likes.
-
Because of the lack of sync capability to the Android version I cannot use it. I am using Feedly (on a Web Panel with the desktop version).
-
And there was me literally wondering a few weeks ago if feeds were going to die out!
I had no idea that YouTube feeds was going to become a "thing" that the big boys would suddenly be promoting.
-
@sweetlou6 said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:
I have been saying the feeds should be synchronised since before we had the mail+feeds beta...
(I actually used to say it in the Opera forums back when Opera was the only browser with integrated mail+feeds!)
-
@susanbn I feel something has been lost at the end of this sentence
For privacy, we extract the video content (using a no cookie URL) from the feed and display the video inline, rather than linking to the video. Any updates, like someone liking
-
@tbgbe Ach, the suspense, it's killing me!
George Harrison is feeling quite disappointed atm, too...
-
@mossman said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:
I am noticing fewer and fewer sites advertise their feed, if it even exists. For some it's still possible to find by looking in the source code, if the browser is not able to auto-discover it, like Vivaldi of course.
It's awesome that Vivaldi is able to auto-discover feeds and add directly to the reader. I'm just worried that since it's a partly "hidden" YT feature, and only a small fraction of users even know about it, they will simply remove it some time in the future.
It also looks like using feeds allows someone to watch videos without ads, and they certainly DO NOT like that. And of course they want you to discover new stuff to watch using their recommendations.
-
@pathduck said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:
ads
That's a strange word. I'd better gargle it.
-
Vivaldi has an edge over .....e*** so why use edge.
-
your marketing is as always overstating your achievements
and don't get me wrong, it's great thing and that's why I added it to my project too, but your tone isn't right
"What took you so long?"
that's what I can ask you, as soon as you announced yt support but it was incomplete and sketchy I sat down and made mine work as it should in a matter of hours
and yep, I tried your reader but I have some issues with it, slowness isn't as big of a problem but would be nice to get that figured out too, but lack of middle click on article list hurts a lot, lack of feed properties to see/update address, set basic auth, configure refresh rate and many others, and being integrated into browser that, while promising, still lacks a lot (like toolbar config, rocker config, middle click on tab bar, proper extensions API or built in uBO equivalent, sharp text rendering, not the chromium blurry mess) makes the reader itself just... unavailable
-
@zakius said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:
your marketing is as always overstating your achievements
Then I'd say marketing is doing exactly what they're supposed to
-
joeduffus Ambassador
@susanbn Hi Susan.
There's some words missing in the blog post. It reads:
"For privacy, we extract the video content (using a no cookie URL) from the feed and display the video inline, rather than linking to the video. Any updates, like someone liking "
-
@joeduffus Let's start guessing!
"... One Direction, is immediately forwarded to the SWAT team."
"... another browser, is sent to
dev/null
-
Hello.
Will it be possible to see social medias content, like instagram, via this Flux RSS/ATOM feature ?
I love the content from the social media, but I hate how the algorithms make that painful for my brain. Too much anxiogenic information and attention seeking come from that.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@juanvase said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:
Vivaldi has an edge over .....e*** so why use edge.
There must be a few edge cases where Edge has the edge over Vivaldi.
-
@pesala Edge's biggest edge is "Internet Explorer mode" for legacy enterprise crap
-
@susanbn , great feature
-
@pathduck losing (potential) users' trust? well, that's an interesting approach
-
"Why? Well, not to gain those valuable YouTube “eyes” as our competitors appear to be doing."
...what?