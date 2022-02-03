@mossman said in When it comes to YouTube and Feed Readers, Vivaldi is ahead of the game:

And there was me literally wondering a few weeks ago if feeds were going to die out!

I am noticing fewer and fewer sites advertise their feed, if it even exists. For some it's still possible to find by looking in the source code, if the browser is not able to auto-discover it, like Vivaldi of course.

It's awesome that Vivaldi is able to auto-discover feeds and add directly to the reader. I'm just worried that since it's a partly "hidden" YT feature, and only a small fraction of users even know about it, they will simply remove it some time in the future.

It also looks like using feeds allows someone to watch videos without ads, and they certainly DO NOT like that. And of course they want you to discover new stuff to watch using their recommendations.