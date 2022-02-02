Replace address bar text with website text instead of bookmark nickname
-
calebtimms
It would be nice if after navigating to a website using a nickname from the address bar, the text shown in the address bar defaulted back to the regular website text.
Example:
Have a bookmark for a site (in this example, bookmark is for "https://www.google.com" with custom nickname "g" to navigate to it).
- Focus on address bar.
- Type custom nickname "g" & press Enter.
At this point, even after the page has loaded, the address bar will just display "g" instead of "https://www.google.com". It would be nice if after loading, the address bar would instead default back to the full text of the website.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@calebtimms Type "g " and not just "g".
-
calebtimms
@pesala I'm afraid that didn't quite work. Since I have the address bar to default to a Google search, if I type my "$nickname " with the space following it, then it just runs a search for the nickname instead of navigating to the site.
Any other ideas?
-
debiedowner
Snapshot 2562.3 (and therefore the upcoming version 5.1) might be fixing this bug. According to a comment on that page:
[Address bar] URL doesn’t update when deleting contents of URL field then navigating to a new URL (VB-80954)
also resolves VB-81469 (Nicknames are not expanded)
I don't use bookmark nicknames much nowadays, but I had a similar complaint about search engine nicknames. If I recall correctly, when I tested that snapshot was indeed resolving that bug, but I am not sure. Maybe you can also test it, either now or when 5.1 stable is released.
-
Ppafflick moved this topic from Archive on
-
Vivaldi 7.2 has changed the way the address bar offers suggestions. If you still feel there is a missing feature, you can create a new request
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests