It would be nice if after navigating to a website using a nickname from the address bar, the text shown in the address bar defaulted back to the regular website text.

Example:

Have a bookmark for a site (in this example, bookmark is for "https://www.google.com" with custom nickname "g" to navigate to it).

Focus on address bar. Type custom nickname "g" & press Enter.

At this point, even after the page has loaded, the address bar will just display "g" instead of "https://www.google.com". It would be nice if after loading, the address bar would instead default back to the full text of the website.