Links from Speed Dial stop working
belgiantaff
This problem has only occurred since the latest update. My default start page is the Speed Dial. After first opening, all works ok and I can access any link. However, the next time around (and subsequently) the links do not work - the screen just flashes and I am still in the Speed Dial page. Logging out and back in gets nowhere, just the same result. If I reboot the pc (Win 10) it works initially, but repeats the fault at second try.
Task Manager shows that cpu and memory usage is low, but seems to suggest that there are 10 Vivaldi apps running - maybe for each page I try to access? Crazy, and if not resolved I'll have to go back to Opera.
mib2berlin Soprano
@belgiantaff
Hi, "after an update" sounds like you use a third party security software?
If yes switch it off for a minute to test this.
Next problem could be an extension not working correctly after an update.
May you can check with a guest profile, it exclude all settings and extensions.
https://help.vivaldi.com/article/guest-view/
Cheers, mib
pafflick Vivaldi Team
Hello, @belgiantaff, and welcome to our community!
In addition to what @mib2berlin suggested above, you could also try other troubleshooting methods.
Task Manager shows that cpu and memory usage is low, but seems to suggest that there are 10 Vivaldi apps running
That's because each active tab and running extension is assigned a separate process (to put it simply). It works like that in every Chromium-based browser.
@belgiantaff I'm experiencing the same thing. When I click on a link, speed dial goes to the bottom, the search bar "Forget it" as soon as I click in search bar speed dial drops to the bottom. Vivaldi is rendered unusable as of the last update. For now I'm experimenting with new web browsers yet my main one now is Brave Browser. Who knows maybe Vivaldi will fix this.
@bk2020 Read about a fix in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/812520
@DoctorG I tried all the suggestions, for me none of them worked. I tried to reduce the size to 5, didn't work, I tried enlarging, didn't work, I tried disabling all plugin extensions still nothing. It's a pitty because I liked using Vivaldi. I guess all good things can come to an end.
@bk2020 The bug is internally solved and Vivaldi developer team works on a release of fixed next 7.1 Stable.
@DoctorG That's promising to know, any idea when the new update will be released?
@bk2020 my system: Vivaldi 7.1.3570.48 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
Revision 20ad12895e1f1c9d09467c782cf6aa4d40dc758b
OS Linux
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.38
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/132.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Command Line /usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /opt/vivaldi/vivaldi
Profile Path /home/bob/.config/vivaldi/Default
any idea when the new update will be released
We do not give a timeline.
mib2berlin Soprano
reduce the size to 5
Hi, do you meant columns?
Then you need more not less.
Change Speed Dial Size to tiny or even icons, if you need to scroll on a speed dial page the bug appear.
@mib2berlin I went all the way down to icon size, still drops to the bottom
mib2berlin Soprano
@bk2020
You still have to scroll with icon size?
Way to much speed dials for one page , check speed dial groups or use folders.
Anyway an update was pushed with the fix, check for updates in the Help menu > Check for updates.
Cheers, mib
@bk2020 Hey thanks for the heads-up. Looking forward to the new update.
Looking forward to the new update.
New update ready!
Use Menu Help → Check for Update
@DoctorG I can't see Help .Check for updates is not showing on my Linux Box..
-
@bk2020 You posted in Windows forum and tahts is why i suggested the menu.
On Linux it depends on how Vivaldi was installed.
@DoctorG I downloaded it from your site, .deb file
@DoctorG I just got the update via Discover, KDE desktop latest MX Linux
I just got the update via Discover
Good.