Stop trying to work in multiple browser tabs. It's terrible for your focus
https://mashable.com/article/too-many-tabs-open
This person's argument might have been more lucid & persuasive if she'd at least not constantly mixed up tabs and windows. Also, she should refrain from false-dichotomies, & dubious metaphors.
@guigirl Did you miss that she also has multiple browsers open at the same time, too!!
During that time, I minimize my other Safari and Chrome browsers, which contain tabs for email, calendars, Slack, and unrelated research, and turn off any distracting notifications.
@tbgbe Hello foot, meet subsonic projectile.
but can I work in multiple browsers on multiple virtual desktops?
@stardust Ha!
How obvious that you're not a Plasmoidaliser. If you were, your question instead would have been
can I work in multiple browsers on multiple virtual desktops in multiple activities?
Tch tch.
@guigirl said in Stop trying to work in multiple browser tabs. It's terrible for your focus:
How obvious that you're not a Plasmoidaliser.
Yes, I am not. I am a proud Windows 11 user!
@stardust Mouth. Soap. Now.
Genius does not need focus.
Genius thrives on chaos!