accent color for each email account
Hello,
use case: when more than 1 email account is used, the need to quickly identify what email account is currently used.
The feature would be especially useful when composing a message, as if the wrong account is selected, this may lead to tricky situations with the recipients.
Feature request: the possibility to assign an accent color to each email account, so this color is ostensibly displayed when using Vivaldi mail.
Thank you.
+1
that's needed