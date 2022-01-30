We will be updating the Forum on Wednesday, 18th of October between 12:30 and 14:30 (UTC) (see the time in your time zone). During this time you may experience some downtime. Thanks in advance for your patience. 🙂
Pinned tabs issue
When I have 2 windows with pinned tabs in both of them and close one of them, the closed pinned tabs are moved to the other windows and duplicate.
Pesala Ambassador
@minawaheed9697 This is By Design. It is assumed that if users pin tabs, they do so to avoid losing them, so they are moved to another window if one is open.
If no other window is open, Vivaldi is closed, but the pinned tabs will be restored if Startup with last session is enabled.
@pesala But, this duplicating the tabs. Is there any setting I can modify to turn off this feature??
Pesala Ambassador
@minawaheed9697 If you have duplicated the pinned tabs in two windows, then closing the window would move the duplicates to the same window.
You can set pinned tabs to close as other tabs if your purpose for using them is just to save space on the tab bar.
@pesala I made the pinned tabs to close as others and nothing happened.
So, I have to close every pinned tab manually before closing the window to avoid the moving of pinned tabs???
@Pesala the problem here not with the moving the pinned tabs to opened window. The problem with duplicating already opened pinned tabs in the window that pinned tab are moved to.
@minawaheed9697 said in Pinned tabs issue:
I made the pinned tabs to close as others and nothing happened.
Looks like a bug. I already reported it, thanks!
@minawaheed9697 said in Pinned tabs issue:
The problem with duplicating already opened pinned tabs in the window that pinned tab are moved to.
I'm not seeing anything like that here. Can you test that in a clean profile and get back with the exact reproduction steps once you manage to replicate this behaviour there?
@pafflick I can't do it in a clean profile as it reproduces when I close a window containing pinned tabs, so they move to any opened tabs. Then, the duplication occur.
@minawaheed9697 You can open a couple of pinned tabs in a clean profile and test there without breaking anything in your current profile. As I said, I was unable to reproduce your issue, there are no duplicates among the pinned tabs here.
@pafflick
Okay, I think I didn't explain in a right way, I am sorry.
Let's say I have 2 opened windows with the same pinned tabs.
Now, when I close one of the pinned tabs of the closed window, move to the other opened window which already has the same pinned tabs.
Here, it shouldn't import those pinned tabs as they will be duplicates, but that doesn't happen. It imports them and there is a duplicate of the same pinned tab.
@minawaheed9697 But this is expected behaviour, not a bug. Since there are identical websites pinned in multiple windows, they will be "duplicated" when closing one of the windows - but this is due to the user opening the same pages twice, not the browser doing something wrong. The browser has no way of knowing why you opened the same page twice and whether you want to close one of them or not. I hope this is clear.
The only thing broken here is the closing pinned tabs setting not being respected - which I already reported.
@pafflick
Okay, thank you for explaining.
But, is there any option to make the pinned tabs of closed window doesn't move to the opened one??
@minawaheed9697 They should close when you set them to "Close as Other Tabs", but it's currently broken, as I mentioned above, so until it's fixed, they have to be closed manually.
@pafflick Okay, thank you so much for help. I got it now. This fix will help my issue.
Well, this is a disaster
In my case, the problem occurs when you click "restore closed window", and for some reason it doubles the already opened window along with pinned tabs.
- Have 3 windows open, one with pinned tabs
- Close all windows (the one with pinned tabs close as last)
- Close Windows
- Start Windows, open Vivaldi, you'll see your last opened window with pinned tabs
- Click "Restore closed window"
- Instead of opening the second or third window, it opens the same window as before with pinned tabs
- When you close the doubled window, pinned tabs are doubled (this one is expected)
Win11 Vivaldi 6.2.3105.54
-
nandafreitas