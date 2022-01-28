Vivaldi freezes while playing audio
-
I am unfortunately afflicted with this bug. Vivaldi freezes every time it plays audio, seemingly from any source.
So far I have tried uninstalling all extensions. Cleared my cash. Made a new profile (this worked for about a day, then the problems reappeared). Turned of hardware acceleration.
I can play sound and video in chrome and using a guest profile without problems.
Any suggestions what I can try to resolve this problem?
//MODEDIT: topic forked from this one
-
@ion288 Which extensions did you used?
Which Tracker//Ad block lists in Vivaldi?
Which security software on your Windows?
-
@doctorg The only extension I installed on the new profile was Tampermonkey. I use basic windows 10 security only and I dont know what Ad block list, the default one I suppose.
-
@tarnish I had the same problem on my Linux computer, but it wasn't just a Vivaldi problem. The computer world freeze a lot, especially when playing a YouTube video.
Apparently, the GPU driver didn't work properly. When I disabled the GPU (at least I think that's what I did), that fixed it.
-
@ion288 I ask you the same as in https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/506033
Please give more information.
-
This post is deleted!
-
Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable Compositing: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled Out-of-process Rasterization: Disabled OpenGL: Disabled Rasterization: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled Skia Renderer: Enabled Video Decode: Software only. Hardware acceleration disabled Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable WebGL2: Software only, hardware acceleration unavailable Problems Detected Gpu compositing has been disabled, either via blocklist, about:flags or the command line. The browser will fall back to software compositing and hardware acceleration will be unavailable. Disabled Features: gpu_compositing Version Information Data exported 2021-09-05T12:40:47.522Z Chrome version Chrome/92.0.4515.159 Operating system Windows NT 10.0.19043 Software rendering list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/0185b8a19c88c5dfd3e6c0da6686d799e9bc3b52/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/0185b8a19c88c5dfd3e6c0da6686d799e9bc3b52/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id unknown hash 2D graphics backend Skia/92 d9b8efde6df32e7480c985177118cdd4b72a5b0e Command Line "C:\Users\TAllhammar\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --origin-trial-disabled-features=SecurePaymentConfirmation --save-page-as-mhtml Driver Information Initialization time 1331 In-process GPU false Passthrough Command Decoder false Sandboxed true GPU0 VENDOR= 0x10de, DEVICE=0x13c2, SUBSYS=0x136619da, REV=161, LUID={0,41101} GPU1 VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c, LUID={0,43777} Optimus false AMD switchable false Desktop compositing Aero Glass Direct composition false Supports overlays false YUY2 overlay support NONE NV12 overlay support NONE BGRA8 overlay support NONE RGB10A2 overlay support NONE Diagonal Monitor Size of \\.\DISPLAY1 18.0" Driver D3D12 feature level D3D 12.1 Driver Vulkan API version Vulkan API 1.1.0 Driver vendor Driver version 26.21.14.4614 GPU CUDA compute capability major version 0 Pixel shader version 3.00 Vertex shader version 3.00 Max. MSAA samples 4 Machine model name Machine model version GL_VENDOR Google Inc. GL_RENDERER Google SwiftShader GL_VERSION OpenGL ES 3.0 SwiftShader 4.1.0.7 GL_EXTENSIONS GL_OES_compressed_ETC1_RGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_depth_texture GL_OES_depth_texture_cube_map GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_EGL_image_external_essl3 GL_OES_EGL_sync GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_framebuffer_object GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_texture_3D GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_OES_vertex_half_float GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_color_buffer_float GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_ARB_texture_rectangle GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_texture_filtering_hint GL_NV_depth_buffer_float2 GL_NV_fence GL_NV_read_depth GL_NV_read_stencil Disabled Extensions Disabled WebGL Extensions Window system binding vendor Window system binding version Window system binding extensions Direct rendering version unknown Reset notification strategy 0x0000 GPU process crash count 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information Tile Update Mode One-copy Partial Raster Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status R_8 Software only R_16 Software only RG_88 Software only BGR_565 Software only RGBA_4444 Software only RGBX_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT RGBA_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT BGRX_8888 Software only BGRA_1010102 Software only RGBA_1010102 Software only BGRA_8888 Software only RGBA_F16 Software only YVU_420 Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR GPU_READ, SCANOUT, SCANOUT_CPU_READ_WRITE, GPU_READ_CPU_READ_WRITE P010 Software only Display(s) Information Info Display[2528732444] bounds=[0,0 1600x1200], workarea=[0,0 1600x1160], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (sRGB/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (sRGB/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (WCG/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (WCG/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (HDR/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (HDR/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/alpha) BGRA_8888 SDR white level in nits 80 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 60 Video Acceleration Information Encode h264 baseline 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Encode h264 main 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Encode h264 high 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Vulkan Information Device Performance Information Total Physical Memory (Gb) 15 Total Disk Space (Gb) 1862 Hardware Concurrency 6 System Commit Limit (Gb) 26 D3D11 Feature Level 12_1 Has Discrete GPU yes Software Rendering Yes Diagnostics 0 b3DAccelerationEnabled true b3DAccelerationExists true bAGPEnabled true bAGPExistenceValid true bAGPExists true bCanRenderWindow true bDDAccelerationEnabled true bDriverBeta false bDriverDebug false bDriverSigned false bDriverSignedValid false bNoHardware false dwBpp 32 dwDDIVersion 12 dwHeight 1200 dwRefreshRate 60 dwWHQLLevel 0 dwWidth 1600 iAdapter 0 lDriverSize 964328 lMiniVddSize 0 szAGPStatusEnglish Enabled szAGPStatusLocalized Enabled szChipType GeForce GTX 970 szD3DStatusEnglish Enabled szD3DStatusLocalized Enabled szDACType Integrated RAMDAC szDDIVersionEnglish 12 szDDIVersionLocalized 12 szDDStatusEnglish Enabled szDDStatusLocalized Enabled szDXVAHDEnglish Supported szDXVAModes szDescription NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 szDeviceId 0x13C2 szDeviceIdentifier {D7B71E3E-5082-11CF-6C68-68331BC2D735} szDeviceName \\.\DISPLAY1 szDisplayMemoryEnglish 4095 MB szDisplayMemoryLocalized 4095 MB szDisplayModeEnglish 1600 x 1200 (32 bit) (60Hz) szDisplayModeLocalized 1600 x 1200 (32 bit) (60Hz) szDriverAssemblyVersion 26.21.14.4614 szDriverAttributes Final Retail szDriverDateEnglish 2020-05-15 02:00:00 szDriverDateLocalized 5/15/2020 02:00:00 szDriverLanguageEnglish English szDriverLanguageLocalized English szDriverModelEnglish WDDM 2.6 szDriverModelLocalized WDDM 2.6 szDriverName C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvpcdi.inf_amd64_a89bfac509d4ff37\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvpcdi.inf_amd64_a89bfac509d4ff37\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvpcdi.inf_amd64_a89bfac509d4ff37\nvldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\nvpcdi.inf_amd64_a89bfac509d4ff37\nvldumdx.dll szDriverNodeStrongName oem31.inf:0f066de3a7531519:Section008:26.21.14.4614:pci\ven_10de&dev_13c2&subsys_136619da szDriverSignDate Unknown szDriverVersion 26.21.0014.4614 szKeyDeviceID Enum\PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_13C2&SUBSYS_136619DA&REV_A1 szKeyDeviceKey \Registry\Machine\System\CurrentControlSet\Control\Video\{D3C6E910-CD87-11EA-8B5D-E03F4915DB8A}\0000 szManufacturer NVIDIA szMiniVdd unknown szMiniVddDateEnglish Unknown szMiniVddDateLocalized unknown szMonitorMaxRes Unknown szMonitorName Generic PnP Monitor szNotesEnglish No problems found. szNotesLocalized No problems found. szOverlayEnglish Supported szRankOfInstalledDriver 00D10001 szRegHelpText Unknown szRevision Unknown szRevisionId 0x00A1 szSubSysId 0x136619DA szTestResultD3D7English Not run szTestResultD3D7Localized Not run szTestResultD3D8English Not run szTestResultD3D8Localized Not run szTestResultD3D9English Not run szTestResultD3D9Localized Not run szTestResultDDEnglish Not run szTestResultDDLocalized Not run szVdd unknown szVendorId 0x10DE Log Messages [24056:12260:0905/113805.912:ERROR:gpu_init.cc(441)] : Passthrough is not supported, GL is swiftshader GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay. GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.
//MODEDIT: added code block
-
Override software rendering list: Disabled
Hardware-accelerated video decode: Enabled. ←Should I turn that of?
According to Gforce Experience my graphics drivers are up to date. That means GPU drivers right?
-
@ion288 You do not have activated Use of Hardware Acceleration in Settings → Webpages
-
@doctorg
No, I turned that of earlier to try and solve this. It did nothing. Should I turn it back on?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ion288 Vivaldi's GPU info with turning off is not useful for me to help you.
And why such old driver for your GTX 970?
See https://www.nvidia.com/Download/driverResults.aspx/180225/en-us
-
@doctorg
Claiming my report is spam. Do I have to wait to repost it?
-
- See my previous post about driver.
Install latest driver
- Reset vivaldi://flags
- Open Settings → Webpages, enable "Use of Hardware Acceleration" and restart
- Show again the vivaldi://gpu page content formatted as code block (see </> button)
- See my previous post about driver.
-
@doctorg
Is there any way to send it to you? The forum wont let me paste it again. It gets flagged as spam by akismet.com
-
@ion288 Use pastebin.com to paste text and leave link here.
-
@doctorg
https://pastebin.com/A6fEaYEq
And thank you for taking your time with this ☻
-
@ion288 I interpret you answer that videos show without freezes now after drivrr update?
Congrats.
-
@doctorg
Ah, no the problem remains. I was merely showing appreciation for your efforts.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@ion288 I do not see any issues in Vivaldi GPU info which shod such freeze.
May be a problem on your hardware.
I have the NVidia driver 471.96 (471.96-desktop-win10-win11-64bit-international-whql) with a lowend GT 710 and all is nice on Youtube, no freeze.
Do you use ultraHD or 4HD with very large display?
-
@doctorg
Are you sure this is a gpu problem? It occurs even if there is only sound such as when I use https://www.audiocheck.net/audiotests_stereo.php
Also, I have no problems using chrome or when using the guest profile.