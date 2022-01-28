I am unfortunately afflicted with this bug. Vivaldi freezes every time it plays audio, seemingly from any source.

So far I have tried uninstalling all extensions. Cleared my cash. Made a new profile (this worked for about a day, then the problems reappeared). Turned of hardware acceleration.

I can play sound and video in chrome and using a guest profile without problems.

Any suggestions what I can try to resolve this problem?

