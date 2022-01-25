-
Ditendra08
Hello, I'm not sure if I'm writing to the right people (Vivaldi), but I have problem with profiles on Linux.
First, let me say that I'm a Windows user, but I decided to try Linux (Manjaro KDE Plasma). On Windows I have several profiles (16 of them) and I have pinned them all down in taskbar. These profiles in taskbar are very important for me. So, when I tried Manjaro, I couldn't accomplish same thing and ran into a lot of problems.
First, I couldn't pin profiles in taskbar. On Windows, I could check "create desktop shortcut" for profile and then just drag it in taskbar and it would be pinned easily like that. On Linux there are no shortcuts at all. So, I asked about it on their forum and some people told me how to create profiles manually and pin them in taskbar (note that before installing Vivaldi in Linux, I tried first Google Chrome, so when I made post there it was on Google Chrome, but later I installed Vivaldi and had same issue).
So, I created manually those profiles, but seems like the script they gave me wasn't perfect and yes, I managed to pin the profile down, but if I would click it, it would open a new window instead of opening itself. Maybe this issue can be easily fixed in script, I don't know, but I ran into other problems. First of all, I couldn't rearrange profiles in taskbar or taskmanger or whatever it's called in Manjaro. I could rearrange other icons though. For example if I wanted to drag Elisa music player behind profiles, I could do it, but if I wanted to drag profile 1 behind profile 2, I couldn't do it.
Another problem that I encountered was that all of them had same icons in taskbar.
I don't know if these issues are related to browser makers like Vivaldi or Linux's makers like KDE Plasma, but whoever can fix, I'm asking please, polish profile management on Linux and fix those issues I listed. Because of that, I went back to Windows. All I'm asking, make it as easy as on Windows, just let us create profiles, let us pin them easy with one click in taskbar or at least on desktop.
-
@ditendra08 said in Problems when managing profiles on Linux:
I went back to Windows
Oh, so this thread is only an FYI then, not an actual request for help in MJ KDE? OK.
Btw, Linux is not windoze, it does not all work as an exact simulant of windoze [otherwise, what would be the point?], & approaching Linux with an expectation that "oh, i know windoze ipso facto i know Linux without needing to bother actually learning it, hey wait a moment, that windoze method is not working for me, so Linux is silly" seems sadly too prevalent these days.
You can do this. Create dedicated custom launchers, eg:
vivaldi-stable --profile-directory=Default vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="Profile 1" vivaldi-stable --profile-directory="Profile 42" vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory=Default vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory="Profile 1" vivaldi-snapshot --profile-directory="Profile 42"
Pin them to your Plasma Panel, or your desktop, or save space by "hiding" them in the Plasma Desktop Folder widget placed in your Panel, etc ... KDE has many ways to skin cats.
-
Ditendra08
@guigirl
No, it's not about FYI. It's actually about fixing a problem I encountered. I mentioned going back to Windows because I couldn't fix this problem. Stop cherry picking things from my post to start an argument about Windows vs Linux. Try to be objective.
I know that Linux is different than Windows and I know that it doesn't work exactly like Windows.
And I definitely didn't approach with expectations of "oh, i know windoze ipso facto i know Linux without needing to bother actually learning it, hey wait a moment, that windoze method is not working for me, so Linux is silly" mentality. I have no idea what's your issue. You seem very angry. I advise you to calm down and answer with more maturity and neutrality. My post was about problem and asking people who can either fix this issue, either help me to fix it. That's it.
Did you even read my post? I said, I created those launchers, but they open new windows and I can't rearrange them in taskbar?
And my main goal was to ask devs of Vivaldi or KDE Plasma or whoever is responsible to make it easier for users to do those things instead of creating custom launchers with scripts which isn't very user friendly.
-
Most of the things that MS Windows users want to achieve with multiple "profiles" for a sinle user are achieved by creating multiple users of a single 'user group' and enabling data sharing between multiple users of one and same group by manipulating file access permissions (i.e., 'read-write', 'read-only', and 'no access' for 'user', other 'users of the same group' and 'everybody').
While many Linux applications (for Instance browsers, mail clients etc.) can be set up with "multiple profiles", there is no OS-wide concept of "profile" in Linux. This is not unusual: different operating systems have different "in-built-concepts" - however, the same end-purpose can usually be achieved by different means in different OS-es.
Declaring one operating system as better or worse that another makes as much sense as doing the same with, for instance, with Oceans... ("BTW, I declare Atlantic is much better than Pacific...").
-
@vivatall said in Problems when managing profiles on Linux:
I declare Atlantic is much better than Pacific
Debatable, but irrelevant. All the Kool Peeps know the mostest bestest ocean is the Great Southern.
-
Hello,
I know this is an old post, but does anyone have a real answer with a solution?
The problem is simple: is there a way to differentiate between having running (open) profiles with different icons in the taskbar?
Ideally, you should be able to switch to an open profile by clicking the icon that opened it.
-
daniel Supporters Vivaldi Team
There is no way to achieve this on either Plasma nor GNOME. The APIs aren’t there from the platform for a running process to specify different properties like icons and launch parameters to differentiate profiles. This feature is unique to Windows, for the time being.
You can, however, create your own .desktop shortcut files for each of your profiles, using the commands shown by guigirl above. Each .desktop would need a unique Name= and Icon=, in addition to the Exec= parameter that specifies which profile to use.
You can make a copy of Vivaldi’s bundled .desktop file (it should be in /usr/share/application/vivaldi-stable.desktop unless you’ve installed via Flatpak or Snap), and make copies of with modifications for each of your profiles. The Desktop File Specification may be a useful reference.