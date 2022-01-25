Hello, I'm not sure if I'm writing to the right people (Vivaldi), but I have problem with profiles on Linux.

First, let me say that I'm a Windows user, but I decided to try Linux (Manjaro KDE Plasma). On Windows I have several profiles (16 of them) and I have pinned them all down in taskbar. These profiles in taskbar are very important for me. So, when I tried Manjaro, I couldn't accomplish same thing and ran into a lot of problems.

First, I couldn't pin profiles in taskbar. On Windows, I could check "create desktop shortcut" for profile and then just drag it in taskbar and it would be pinned easily like that. On Linux there are no shortcuts at all. So, I asked about it on their forum and some people told me how to create profiles manually and pin them in taskbar (note that before installing Vivaldi in Linux, I tried first Google Chrome, so when I made post there it was on Google Chrome, but later I installed Vivaldi and had same issue).

So, I created manually those profiles, but seems like the script they gave me wasn't perfect and yes, I managed to pin the profile down, but if I would click it, it would open a new window instead of opening itself. Maybe this issue can be easily fixed in script, I don't know, but I ran into other problems. First of all, I couldn't rearrange profiles in taskbar or taskmanger or whatever it's called in Manjaro. I could rearrange other icons though. For example if I wanted to drag Elisa music player behind profiles, I could do it, but if I wanted to drag profile 1 behind profile 2, I couldn't do it.

Another problem that I encountered was that all of them had same icons in taskbar.

I don't know if these issues are related to browser makers like Vivaldi or Linux's makers like KDE Plasma, but whoever can fix, I'm asking please, polish profile management on Linux and fix those issues I listed. Because of that, I went back to Windows. All I'm asking, make it as easy as on Windows, just let us create profiles, let us pin them easy with one click in taskbar or at least on desktop.