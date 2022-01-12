Move active tab to new/another window should behave like closing active tab
Since v5 moving active tab into new/another window will cause Vivaldi to focus/activate the last tab in the origin window, instead of focus in previous/next tab, as setup for closed tab behavior. This feel really weird & always throw me off my usual workflow.
Is this a bug or feature?
@dude99 Cannot reproduce.
@luetage This is how it looks like when I move active tab to new window, closed tab setting is activate tab above by order, yet it always activate the last tab.
@dude99 You didn’t say anything about vertical tabs and this isn’t being tested on a fresh profile. Anyway, changing tabs to display on left side still gives me the same result: after moving the active tab to a new window, the recently used tab is activated, not the last one. Might be a windows thing, someone else should test this.
@luetage It's tested on a fresh profile, this is my tab settings, non of the option setup for LAST TAB, but moving active tab to new window always end up with the last tab in focus...
@dude99 Oh, I see. Yeah, that I can reproduce. Didn’t even know they changed the wording in settings when changing the tab placement. This is far too confusing. Anyway, seems like we can set anything there, either above/below or left/right and it will always switch to last tab. Recent works as expected though.
bug reported: VB-85879
I think I have the same problem:
- New Tab Position: After Active Tab
- Close Tab Activation: Activate Left in Tab Order
- Tab Cycling: Cycle in Tab Order
This setup works for closing tabs, it activates the tab on the left of the closed tab.
It also works when moving a tab to an existing window.
But when I move a tab to a new window, it activates the very first tab instead of the tab on the left of the moved tab.
Vivaldi 6.4.3160.47 (Stable channel) (64-bit)
Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.3693)
@jesus2099 So they didn't fixed this bug yet after 2 years Please just file a new bug report, I can't believe it never got fixed... LOL
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dude99 said in Move active tab to new/another window should behave like closing active tab:
Please just file a new bug report
@jesus2099 Do not report. Not needed! I updated the report for 6.4.3160.47.