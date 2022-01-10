@shifte, because I don't always copy the URL with the Control+V. On Linux, you can select a text via the mouse, and it will be copied to a different buffer. To paste from that buffer, you can use the middle mouse button (wheel).

And I remember that in Opera at least on Linux you could press the middle mouse button anywhere on the page and it would go to that URL (or open the search engine). But that is a different feature.

@dude99, thank you, I'm aware of that. That's the only workaround I have to use. Btw, Palemoon has something similar. You have to click on the triangle button on the right side.

Maybe, I will have to add an event to the wheel button to open the URL immediately after I click on it with the middle mouse button.