Open a URL from the address with the mouse
If you paste a new URL into the address bar, Chrome and Firefox suggest opening that URL with the mouse.
Vivaldi doesn't do that for any new URL you paste:
If that option is suggested, it will be at the bottom:
So, Vivaldi needs to add an option for the address bar to open a new URL with the mouse. And that option should be the first one.
@ryukusu
Why don't you just use Paste and Go?
Ctrl + Shift + v
or
@ryukusu U can do so by click on the V favicon before the URL you just paste into the Addressfield.
Yes, this is a very obscure hidden feature of Vivaldi that only tiny circle of super geeky users know about. So, now you are also apart of this super duper secret society that know about this little secret.
Welcome to the dark side of V, for plenty of unknown knowledge await thee...
@shifte, because I don't always copy the URL with the Control+V. On Linux, you can select a text via the mouse, and it will be copied to a different buffer. To paste from that buffer, you can use the middle mouse button (wheel).
And I remember that in Opera at least on Linux you could press the middle mouse button anywhere on the page and it would go to that URL (or open the search engine). But that is a different feature.
@dude99, thank you, I'm aware of that. That's the only workaround I have to use. Btw, Palemoon has something similar. You have to click on the triangle button on the right side.
Maybe, I will have to add an event to the wheel button to open the URL immediately after I click on it with the middle mouse button.
@dude99 That's something that should be way more popular! (Btw, it's a search icon for me, but it still works.)
As a mouse user (on the couch) it's pretty annoying to always launch the on-screen-keyboard just to press enter after changing the url, so this makes it much better.
Pesala Ambassador
@max06net Mouse Gestures are also very useful. If you assign one such as GestureUp, Gesture Right to Paste and Go, you can execute it anywhere on the page to go to a URL or search text stored in the clipboard.
Paste and go is no issue, that's also in the context menu.
Sometimes I have to modify a url, or move text from a page to the url bar, really missed that enter-button...
fbinnzhivko
@ryukusu
Can you show video how you copy on Linux?
I am using right click on the mouse and Paste and Go.
@fbinnzhivko,
Sure.
Here is the link to the video:
https://disk.yandex.ru/i/svMNLsffNIdOBQ
Red circles highlight the left click, green circles highlight the wheel(middle) button click.
The keyboard is not involved at all.
When I paste a new URL (first time) I'm only suggested to use the search engine. If I paste a URL that is in the history, the search engine is displayed above the actual URL.
I don't know when, but in some 6.5 version it started working the way I asked here!
Thank you!