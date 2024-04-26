Solved Restore mouse gesture for duplicating the current tab
-
@cj-dennis said in Implement all Opera 12 default mouse gestures:
non-link + down + up => duplicate current tab (if I remember correctly. It currently opens a blank tab in the background in Vivaldi, which seems silly)
I am really missing this mouse gestures badly.
In fact it was the gesture I used the most in Opera!
Duplicate current tab by mouse gestures DOWN UP when not hovering any links.
Indeed, Vivaldi does open a blank tab in the background, instead.
I don't think it's the desired behaviour.
-
mib2berlin
@jesus2099
Hi, simply change the gesture, delete open tab gesture and add clone tab to it.
Cheers, mib
-
-
-
-
Thanks very much,
I have a problem logging in this forum so I don't remember seeing your reply, @mib2berlin
In the meantime I found the same work-around, after years of missing this!
BTW, the default for DOWN UP mouse gesture in Vivaldi does not make any sense.
Who needs to open a blank tab, in the background?
The default for DOWN UP should rellay fixed to being the same as in Opera 12: Clone Selected Tabs.
Do you know how to ping the devs to do this?
-
mib2berlin
@jesus2099
You can make a feature request but I guess not many user vote for it as you can configure your Vivaldi like you want already.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/185/desktop
Cheers, mib
-
@jesus2099 This gestures has been reload since the introduction of mouse gestures. There is zero chance they change the default now, everyone is already used to it. Your complaint could have mattered in 2016, now you can forget about it.
-
Are you using "open blank tab in the background?"
For what purpose?
I understand mouse gesture DOWN to open blank tab in the foreground then typing your URL.
I understand mouse gesture DOWN UP to duplicate current tab. I use it as saving a backup of current page before trying something on it.
But mouse gesture to open a blank tab in the background, to my understanding, it's just a bug.
But I am really eager to understand the purpose before writing a request.
-
I use GestureDown, GestureUp to reopen the last-closed tab.
I use GestureDown over a link to open it in a new background tab
I use GestureUp over a link to open it in a new foreground tab
Customise Vivaldi to suit your workflow. There is rarely a valid argument for changing defaults.
-
@Pesala said in Add mouse gesture for duplicating the current tab:
I use GestureDown, GestureUp to reopen the last-closed tab.
Specifically, you too had to change the default.
Do you imagine anyone actually using the default GestureDown, GestureUp: Open blank tab in background?
How is this not a bug?
I think the devs tried to restore all Opera 12 gestures but made a mistake by forgetting to load current tab in the background tab that they open.
-
@jesus2099 said in Add mouse gesture for duplicating the current tab:
Do you imagine anyone actually using the default GestureDown, GestureUp: Open blank tab in background?
My default in Opera 12.18 is unchanged, but I don't use that gesture.
To be honest, I cannot imagine actually using a gesture to clone the current tab. Clone or duplicate is simply not a common action to perform (for me).
It is impossible to know reliably what the average user would expect. The fact that it is easily customisable make the discussion pointless.
-
Thank you very much for confirming what I say with the default Opera 12 settings, @Pesala!
Whether or not cloning the tab is used a lot, is not what I mean.
What I mean is that, unless someone explains me, I think Open blank tab in background is nonsense, no one can want to use it, no one can need it, it must surely be a bug.
Best thing to do is restore Opera 12 default (Duplicate page, now known as Clone selected tabs):
Gesture Down, Gesture Up
Until Opera 12 Since Vivaldi Over link Open link in background Open link in background (same) Over page Duplicate page Open blank page in background (nonsense)
-
@luetage said in Add mouse gesture for duplicating the current tab:
This gesture has been reload since the introduction of mouse gestures. There is zero chance they change the default now, everyone is already used to it.
But the default for GestureDown, GestureUp is now Open a New Background Tab - I never noticed what it was before, of if it has changed.
The default for Reload is GestureUp, GestureDown, which makes perfect sense.
I installed Vivaldi 1.0.344.37 (Beta 2) (64-bit) to check, and there too, GestureDown, GestureUp is used to open a New Background Tab.
So this has been the default since the beginning, and there is zero chance that it will be changed. Everyone who uses it is either used to it, or has customised it to suit their own workflow.
-
Yes I think this has been a mistake from the moment Mouse Gestures have been migrated from Opera 12.
Just this specific case, DOWN UP on the page, was mis-copied, while the other mouse gestures seem copied good, including the related DOWN UP on a link.
I have opened a bug VB-89747, as us 5 people in this topic or in the old topic have failed to find a situation when opening a blank tab in the background could be considered a wanted feature, I saw no proper use case yet.
-
@jesus2099 QA closed 89747 as invalid and said
it's open link in background over link.
-
@DoctorG, thanks for the detailed answer:
QA closed 89747 as invalid and said: “it's open link in background over link.”
Ah, maybe my ticket was not explained simple or good enough, because, with down up over link, there are no problems.
The regression is with down up over page (outside links), where it used to be Duplicate page, until Opera 12, but it's now Open blank tab in background, since Vivaldi.
It was most surely a mistake because no-one needs to Open blank tab in background when we already have Open blank tab in foreground with down gesture.
Gesture Down, Gesture Up
Until Opera 12 Since Vivaldi Over link Open link in background Open link in background (same) Over page Duplicate page Open blank page in background (nonsense)