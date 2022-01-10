I know that this will not be top priority, but I would very much enjoy if notes would be reworked in a way where the notes panel worked more like the mail panel, i.e. a navigation for vivaldi://notes/. I think that it's a bit redundant to have half this space (clarification: half the space in vivaldi://notes/) occupied with the notes folder hierarchy, when one could simply use the panel instead.

In my opinion, the side-by-side view of text and visual (see hedgedoc / joplin) for displaying a markdown editor and the rendered result would be a great and logical addition then.

For inspiration, see this screenshot of a fresh joplin instance. The two left columns mostly resemble the notes panel already, so there is not much more to do than opening vivaldi://notes and showing split view when clicking on a note

[remark: yes, joplin offers some additional features as well, e.g. easy task overview]